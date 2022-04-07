Saint John XXIII Catholic Church hosting Holy Week services

Saint John XXIII Catholic Church has released its schedule for Holy Week:

Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m.

Good Friday, April 14, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 16: Easter Vigil at 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 17, 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

The church is located at 5170 Winchester Southern Road in Bloom Township.

CW Open House

The City of Canal Winchester invites community members to an open house at the new City Hall, located at 45 E. Waterloo Street. Join staff on Friday, April 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. for guided tours of the new facility, including council chambers, city offices, and the Community Center. Light refreshments will be provided.

Hydrant flushing

Canal Winchester's Division of Water opens fire hydrants around the community twice each year during its fire hydrant flushing schedule. This allows water to flow through pipes, enhancing water quality by flushing sediment from mainline pipes. Flushing also verifies proper operation of hydrants and valves, and maintains firefighting capabilities. Spring fire hydrant flushing will take place between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., April 18th through May 6th.

If you see hydrant flushing crews working, you are asked to drive carefully and treat them like any other road construction crew. If you see a hydrant being flushed on your street, avoid running tap water, your washing machine, or your dishwasher until flushing in the area is complete.

During or immediately after hydrant flushing, tap water may come out with sediment that causes discoloration. Although a slight discoloration may last for a few hours, it does not affect the taste or quality of the water. This discoloration only affects the appearance of the water and poses no health threat.

Should you experience discoloration or other difficulties resulting from hydrant flushing, the water department suggests the following:

If water pressure or volume seems low, check your faucet screens for trapped particles.

If you encounter discolored water, shut your water off and wait several minutes. After waiting, check the clarity by running cold water for a few minutes to allow the new water to flow into your pipes. If the water is still discolored, wait a few more minutes and check again. In some cases, it may be a few hours before the water is completely clear.

Avoid washing laundry during the scheduled flushing hours. After hydrants in your area have been flushed, wait until water runs clear from your tap, then begin with a load of dark laundry before doing lights or whites.

To learn more about the city's fire hydrant flushing program, including when the city will be flushing in your area, contact Canal Winchester's Division of Water at 614-837-5623.

Please submit news articles for this column to Anne Darling Cyphert at adcnewsservice@aol.com.