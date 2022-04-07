ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Matters of Graves Importance: OUC hosting world premiere of 'Bang up to the Elephant Man'

By Lori Graves
Chillicothe Gazette
 1 day ago
Chillicothe has really stepped up the entertainment options for you in April. From music to comedy to live theatre this coming weekend has it all. There is so much going on in fact that I have no time to complain about the weather so let's get to it.

Let’s start it out with me. I will be at Stockroom601 in Jackson, on Thursday, April 7 hosting my Open Mic Comedy Night. The mic begins at 8 p.m. and will be closed out by Ian Miller from Columbus. Comic spots are full so come join us for an evening of laughs.

Starting Thursday and running through Sunday, April 10 at Ohio University Chillicothe Bennett Hall is the world premiere of Matthew D. Harper’s drama “Bang up to the Elephant Man” presented by Paper City Players. Showtime is at 7 p.m. and you may get more information by calling (740) 774-7732. From PCP… “come and see this timeless tale of the life and light of Joseph Merrick, aka The Elephant Man. Be taken back in time to the late 1880s where we are confronted with the question of what is most important. What’s on the inside, or what’s on the outside? And what is in fact, true beauty.”

Don’t forget to catch local favorites, The Greater Goods, at Steiner’s Speakeasy tonight. Owner Tara Gillum has been crushing it lately on the national level with drink contests bringing positive attention to our town and she always has something new and tasty for you to try. Wish her a happy birthday while you are there as this is her birth month.

Downtown breweries have all of the entertainment action for you on Friday night. Comedy returns to Fifty West Brewing Chillicothe on the 8th as I welcome Johnny Woods and Raymond Jackson to the Fifty stage. The laughs begin at 8 pm and I will be your host. Our last show was standing room only so get there early to grab one of their famous burgers before showtime. 18 and up please due to adult language and content. Also no cover thanks to Fifty covering the cost of the show.

Music on Friday night is next door to Fifty. My buddies Puma and Dylan Stulley will be slinging your favorite songs at Old Capitol Brewing. If you haven’t been to OCB yet you are missing out. The tap list is always revolving to reflect what yumminess the fellas are brewing and they usually have a food truck out front.

If you are more of a karaoke kind of human you can belt out a tune with Cameron Mitchell every Friday evening at The Dock at Water from 8 pm to midnight. Cam will be there to guide you through your singing journey and if you are lucky you will get to hear him sing a song or two.

Fish with a Firefighter! is happening on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon in Yoctangee Park. Fishing poles and bait will be provided for the first 100 kids registered ages 2-15 courtesy of the Chillicothe Professional Firefighters Association and the Union Sportsmen's Alliance. All participants must be accompanied by an adult or a chaperone. This event is in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Union Sportsmen's Alliance. A picnic lunch will be provided by the Haute Doggerie. Register your child at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fish-with-a-firefighter-tickets-290918985517

Until next time. I hope to see you out and laughing.

*For consideration to be included in Matters of Graves Importance email Lori at lori@lorigcomedy.com

