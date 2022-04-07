ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat for Humanity receives land to build family a house

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 1 day ago
CHILLICOTHE— The Scioto Valley Habitat for Humanity will be starting a new build this month thanks to a donation from the Land Bank.

The land, located on Clay Street, was donated by the Ross County Land Reutilization Corporation's Land Bank which originally obtained it in 2018.

"We are thrilled to be able to take formerly blighted property and partner with Habitat for Humanity to provide a route to homeownership for a family and revitalization to the neighborhood,” said Mayor Luke Feeney, Chair of the Ross County Land Reutilization.

This house will mark house number 35 for the Scioto Valley Habitat for Humanity. After completion, the home will house a seven-member family.

The home is being constructed with the goal to end poverty housing. It will be an affordable simple home for low-income families living in the community. Future Habitat homeowners also work to help build the houses alongside volunteers or at the Habitat ReStore to help forward Habitat's goal of making sure every family has a safe and affordable place to live.

“We are excited about this partnership and hope to continue to work together to serve area families in need of housing with a hands-up opportunity through our affiliate and the volunteers who give their time and service. The City of Chillicothe and Ross County officials have made this year’s build possible,” said Roger Crago, Board of Directors President for Habitat for Humanity.

They are asking anyone with carpentry skills, or those looking to learn, to volunteer their time to help build this house. Those interested in volunteering can call the Habitat office at 740-779-9734.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com

Society
The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

