Celebrate National Beer Day Thursday with these 15 MetroWest and Greater Milford breweries

Happy National Beer Day! We're marking the day by making a list of all the breweries we know about in MetroWest and Greater Milford.

"I think this would be a good time for a beer," President Franklin D. Roosevelt is famously quoted as saying in celebration when, in 1933, he signed an amendment that allowed the sale of beer for the first time in 13 years since Prohibition.

On April 7, the Cullen-Harrison Act went into effect: people gathered outside breweries to celebrate. Some folks even started the night before, New Beer's Eve. That day 1.5 million barrels of beer were consumed, according to Wikipedia. And that's how we got to National Beer Day.

The Cullen-Harrison Act meant beer could be brewed and sold that had as much as 3.2% alcohol by volume. Later that year, Prohibition would be repealed when Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment.

LIST:Every brewery and winery in Central Massachusetts and MetroWest

Beer is a communal beverage, that's one of the reasons it is so popular. The process brings together those interested in farming, food and cooking as well as those fascinated by the scientific process of it all. Local brewpubs are a great way to be part of the beer community which we find so friendly and welcoming.

So why not keep the tradition going and celebrate with a nice craft beer from a local brewery. As always, please consume responsibly and have a designated driver.

Here is our list of all the MetroWest and Great Milford breweries and taprooms that we know about. If we've left any off the list, please tell us in the comments or on Facebook.

Cold Harbor Brewing, Westborough

Craft Roots Brewing, Milford

Exhibit 'A' Brewing Co., Framingham

Flying Dreams Brewing, Marlborough

Ground Effect Brewing, Hudson

Jack's Abby, Framingham

Lookout Farm Brewing & Cider Co., Natick

Lost Shoe Brewery & Coffee, Marlborough

Medusa Brewing Co., Hudson

Owen O'Leary's, Southborough and Westborough

Purgatory Beer Co., Whitinsville

Rushford & Son's Brewhouse, Upton

67 Degrees Brewing, Franklin

Start Line Brewing Co., Hopkinton

Tackle Box Brewing Co., Marlborough

Nancy Olesin is a staff writer and editor for the Daily News. Follow @WickedLocalArts. Got a story idea? Email her at nolesin@wickedlocal.com. Former Beer Nut columnist Norman Miller contributed to this report.