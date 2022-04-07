ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

WCU’s Opera Theatre to Stage ‘Die Fledermaus’ This Weekend

By Leah Mikulich
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

West Chester University’s Opera Theatre will stage Johann Strauss Jr.’s Die Fledermaus on Friday, April 8 and Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 PM in the Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, located in Philips Memorial Building on 700 South High Street. Tickets are available here. Director of Opera...

delco.today

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Symphony is back on stage tonight at the Capitol Theatre

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- Still need plans for tonight? Well if you’re in the mood for a good melody, listen up! The Wheeling Symphony is back to hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre, but with some surprises in the mix. Tonight’s performance is titled “American Roots”. It’ll be the Orchestra’s first masterworks performance in […]
WHEELING, WV
operawire.com

Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre Competition for Young Directors

The Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre (LNOBT) has announced its competition for young directors. The company is searching for a European director under 40 to enter the competition that will lead to directing a new version of Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffman” in the 2022-23 season. The winner will produce this opera with a budget of €300,00.
THEATER & DANCE
KTAL

White Lies Stage Play at the Strand Theatre Corporation.

Claudia Jordan shares her vision and purpose behind “White Lies.” A stage play she has written and produced. Joining her today is Sandra Calvin, Non-Profit CEO of H.O.P.E.C.A.R.E Foundation. Claudia is hoping to highlight the value of choosing the route of honesty because you don’t have to go...
THEATER & DANCE
Brainerd Dispatch

Stage North Theatre Co. presents 'Anything Goes'

BRAINERD — Join Stage North Theatre Co. on its luxury liner the S.S. American for a laugh-a-minute voyage where literally and figuratively “anything goes.”. The Cole Porter musical “Anything Goes” sets sail six times from the Franklin Arts Center in Brainerd starting March 24 through April 2.
BRAINERD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Chester, PA
West Chester, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
operawire.com

Against the Grain Theatre Announces New Opera-Film ‘Bound’

Toronto’s Against the Grain Theatre has announced the upcoming run of its new opera-film, “Bound.”. “Bound” features four storytellers, each of whom had challenging yet very different journeys finding their place and voice in Canada. These perceived outsiders include Dr. Nadiya Vasdani, who attended med school in the Caribbean and completed her residency in Flint, Michigan during the water crisis; Cindy Rivers, who hailed from the Canadian Maritimes, traveled across the country to work in the oil industry and struggled with gender identity; Dr. Zulfikar Hirji, a political refugee from Uganda, who faced racism in his new country; and Rania Younes who, after a successful career in advertising in Dubai, struggled to break into the Canadian industry.
MOVIES
KXAN

Best saxophone

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The saxophone is one of the most renowned instruments across genres, including jazz, rock and concert bands, among many others. In addition, it makes a great learner instrument for beginners or musicians looking to try something new. However, it can be intimidating to sift through the options with so many different kinds and qualities available today. The Glory Professional E-flat Alto Saxophone Bundle not only has a great sound quality but also comes with all the accessories you need for a reasonable price.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#Wcu#West Chester University#Chamber Orchestra
News4Jax.com

'CODA' to be adapted to the stage by Deaf West Theatre

NEW YORK – “CODA," the Oscar-nominated film about a singing teenage daughter in a deaf family, is being developed as a stage musical by the Los Angeles-based Deaf West Theatre. The project was announced Wednesday by the film’s producers, Vendôme Pictures and Pathé Films, ahead of Sunday’s Academy...
MOVIES
I-95 FM

Queen Tribute Show at the Gracie Theatre in Bangor this Weekend

A night paying tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen is coming up this weekend in Bangor. Queen tribute band, Queen Flash, is coming to Bangor. The exceptional Queen tribute band features Johnny Zatylny, who's widely considered one of the world’s top three Freddie Mercury impressionists. The night of music from Queen takes over the Gracie Theatre on the Husson University campus, Saturday March 26. Two shows are scheduled, the first begins at 5 P.M., with the second performance beginning at 7:30 P.M.
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
Page Six

David Foster and Katharine McPhee bringing show to Cafe Carlyle

Hitmaker David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee are taking their popular pandemic Instagram show live at the upscale Café Carlyle, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The couple, who married in 2019, will perform hits from Foster’s days in the rock band Chicago. They’ll also be digging into his catalogue of working with musicians such as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé. The duo will also perform McPhee’s biggest songs from her career appearing on “American Idol,” in the TV show “Smash,” and in the Broadway show “Waitress.” The show — which they began performing online...
CELEBRITIES
QuadCities.com

Go Down The ‘Rabbit Hole’ With Moline’s Playcrafters Barn Theatre This Weekend

Playcrafter’s Barn Theatre in Moline will present Rabbit Hole by David Lindsay-Abaire March 18-27! Directed by Jaclyn Marta, Rabbit Hole revolves around Becca and Howie Corbett, who have everything a family could want until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart. Winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rabbit Hole follows a seemingly picture-perfect family through the grieving process, detailing how the death impacts everyone involved: the parents, the grandmother, the aunt, and the accidental perpetrator of the tragedy, charting their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest places and for a path that can lead to peace.
MOLINE, IL
lootpress.com

St. Patrick’s Day-themed murder mystery dinner to hit Concord University stage this weekend

ATHENS, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – This weekend, theatre students at Concord University have a holiday-themed production planned- one with a murderous end. On Saturday, March 19, the public is invited to attend the murder mystery dinner and become a part of the Murphy Family as they join for a family reunion. Guests will have to put their skills to the test- and maybe add a little Irish luck- to use to solve the mystery.
ATHENS, WV
Rolling Stone

The Clash’s ‘Combat Rock’ Gets 40th Anniversary Reissue With Unreleased Songs, Demos

Click here to read the full article. The Clash will mark the 40th anniversary of their penultimate LP Combat Rock with a new reissue featuring unreleased songs, demo and outtakes recorded in the lead-up to the 1982 album. Ahead of the May 20 release of the Combat Rock/The People’s Hall special edition of the album, a pair of the band’s unreleased collaborations with the English Beat singer Ranking Roger have been released, with the late toastmaster contributing his rapid-fire vocal stylings to the hit “Rock the Casbah” and “Red Angel Dragnet.” In addition to the legendary 1982 LP — featuring “Should I...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Kurt Cobain’s final days to be played out in an opera

The production, called Last Days, is based upon Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name and loosely based on the Nirvana frontman's last days before his death. Kurt Cobain's final days before his 1994 death are to be played out in an opera. The production will be...
MUSIC
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy