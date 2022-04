Skywatchers, you have the opportunity to see not just one, but two planetary conjunctions during the month of April 2022!. A conjunction is a celestial event in which two planets, a planet and the Moon, or a planet and a star appear close together in Earth’s night sky. Conjunctions have no profound astronomical significance, but they are nice to view. In our Solar System, conjunctions occur frequently between planets because the planets orbit around the Sun in approximately the same plane – the ecliptic plane – and thus trace similar paths across our sky.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO