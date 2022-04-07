ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs looks to create a universal basic income pilot for trans residents

By Jaclyn Diaz
WFAE
WFAE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Palm Springs City Council has approved funding for two local organizations to develop a universal basic income program for the California city's transgender and nonbinary residents. The city council unanimously approved allocating $200,000 for DAP Health and Queer Works in late March. But this was just the first...

www.wfae.org

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

