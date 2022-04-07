Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, water, and a warm blanket in your vehicle in case of an emergency. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Please report snow and ice accumulations by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...800...2 6 7...8 1 0 1. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Greenville Spartanburg Facebook or tweet your report using hashtag nwsgsp. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. The latest state road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Graham; Swain WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY BELOW 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts above 3500 feet, with 6 to 8 inches and locally higher amounts above 5000 feet and on northwest facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Swain and Graham Counties. * WHEN...Through 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated power outages are possible due to the gusty winds.

GRAHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO