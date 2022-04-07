Flood Warning issued for Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson RED FLAG WARNING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS IN SOUTH MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA .The combination of low relative humidity near or below 20 percent and winds of 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts will produce a high fire danger across portions of Mississippi and Louisiana today. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 034, 035, 036, 037, 039, 046, 047, 048, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 068, 069, 069, 070, 070, 071, 071, 076, 077, 077, 078, 079, 080, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, AND 090 * AFFECTED AREA...In Louisiana...Fire weather zone 034 Pointe Coupee, Fire weather zone 035 West Feliciana, Fire weather zone 036 East Feliciana, Fire weather zone 037 St. Helena, Fire weather zone 039 Washington, Fire weather zone 046 Iberville, Fire weather zone 047 West Baton Rouge, Fire weather zone 048 East Baton Rouge, Fire weather zone 056 Assumption, Fire weather zone 057 St. James, Fire weather zone 058 St. John The Baptist, Fire weather zone 059 Upper Lafourche, Fire weather zone 060 St. Charles, Fire weather zone 064 Upper St. Bernard, Fire weather zone 065 Upper Terrebonne, Fire weather zone 066 Lower Terrebonne, Fire weather zone 067 Lower Lafourche, Fire weather zone 068 Coastal Jefferson Parish, Fire weather zone 069 Lower Plaquemines, Fire weather zone 070 Lower St. Bernard, Fire weather zone 071 Northern Tangipahoa, Fire weather zone 076 Southeast St. Tammany, Fire weather zone 077 Western Orleans, Fire weather zone 078 Eastern Orleans, Fire weather zone 079 Northern St. Tammany, Fire weather zone 080 Southwestern St. Tammany, Fire weather zone 081 Central Tangipahoa, Fire weather zone 082 Lower Tangipahoa, Fire weather zone 083 Northern Livingston, Fire weather zone 084 Southern Livingston, Fire weather zone 085 Western Ascension, Fire weather zone 086 Eastern Ascension, Fire weather zone 087 Upper Jefferson, Fire weather zone 088 Lower Jefferson, Fire weather zone 089 Upper Plaquemines, and Fire weather zone 090 Central Plaquemines.In Mississippi...Fire weather zone 068 Wilkinson, Fire weather zone 069 Amite, Fire weather zone 070 Pike, Fire weather zone 071 Walthall, Fire weather zone 077 Pearl River, Fire weather zone 080 Hancock, Fire weather zone 081 Harrison, and Fire weather zone 082 Jackson. * WIND...Northwesterly winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values of 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
