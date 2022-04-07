Flood Warning issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 22:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 22:24:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bibb; Houston; Jones; Monroe; Twiggs The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe and Twiggs Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Jackson, Griffin, Juliette, East Juliette, Dames Ferry, West Macon, Macon, Clinchfield, Ocmulgee River at US 341 at Hawkinsville, Hawkinsville, Echeconnee Creek at Houston Road near Byron, Abbeville, McRae, Scotland, Lumber City Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Macon. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 23 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand. Large portions of the Macon GreenWay Ocmulgee Heritage Trail floods north of the Martin Luther King Boulevard bridge. The flood waters will be up to 3 feet deep on portions of the trail. Large portions of agricultural lands east of Macon and well downstream will be under 1 to 5 feet of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 23 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 18 feet.
Comments / 0