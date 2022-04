Loose Women star Frankie Bridge lives in a gorgeous Surrey home with her husband Wayne Bridge, their two sons Parker and Carter, and her in-laws Wendy and Mick. The I'm A Celebrity star revealed "it was a natural progression" for the family to live together, telling her LW co-stars: "They moved out of their house, and moved in with us for a bit and then it was like, 'Well you might as well stay'."

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO