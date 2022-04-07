ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2 sent to Jacobi Hospital after Bronx gas station shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I575O_0f21NdZP00

Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot at a gas station in the Bronx.

Police say two men were shot in their Honda CRV at the BP gas station on 824 Allerton Ave. at around 11 p.m. Officers say an 18-year-old and 20-year-old were sitting in a car when a man walked up to them and shot both of them in the arm before fleeing.

Both victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital and are expected to be OK.

No word on the location of the suspect.

Officers say the victims told detectives they did not know the person who shot at them. This comes as the NYPD reported the latest crime statistics in the city saying shootings have gone up 16% compared to the same time last year.

The NYPD says there have been 4,000 felony arrests so far this year, which is a 21-year high.

Comments / 8

so_fresh
1d ago

sheesh NYC is straight out of control. stop voting Democrat they don't care about our communities. just about their agendas and vaccines.

Reply(2)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Bronx man arrested for rape of woman inside apartment building: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) – Police have arrested the man who allegedly choked a woman unconscious and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, the NYPD said. Jason Dickerson, 34, of the Bronx, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and rape, police said. Dickerson is accused of raping a […]
BRONX, NY
KGET

2 charged with attempted murder in gas station shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges filed in connection with a shooting at a gas station that wounded a man and woman. Joshua Smith, 27, and Ronald Goosby, 36, were ordered held on $645,000 bail. They’re due back in court April 25. The two are also […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Jacobi Hospital#Gas Station#Bp
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man gropes 11-year-old girl on Queens street: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for a man who groped a young girl on a Queens street, according to the NYPD. The suspect approached the 11-year-old girl in the vicinity of 43rd Avenue and 97th Place and grabbed her butt, police said. The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman groped aboard Brooklyn subway train, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman onboard a subway train in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said Saturday. Around 12:10 p.m. Friday, the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed her breasts while onboard a southbound N train approaching the Kings Highway subway station, officials said. Police are asking for help in finding […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man forcibly taken out of his car during robbery in the Bronx, police say

ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — Carjackers forcibly took a man out of his car in the Bronx and then crashed it multiple times earlier this month, police said. The 28-year-old victim was sitting inside his car along Allerton Avenue near Williamsbridge Road on March 7 around 3 p.m. when he was approached by the suspects, […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy