2 sent to Jacobi Hospital after Bronx gas station shooting

Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot at a gas station in the Bronx.

Police say two men were shot in their Honda CRV at the BP gas station on 824 Allerton Ave. at around 11 p.m. Officers say an 18-year-old and 20-year-old were sitting in a car when a man walked up to them and shot both of them in the arm before fleeing.

Both victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital and are expected to be OK.

No word on the location of the suspect.

Officers say the victims told detectives they did not know the person who shot at them. This comes as the NYPD reported the latest crime statistics in the city saying shootings have gone up 16% compared to the same time last year.

The NYPD says there have been 4,000 felony arrests so far this year, which is a 21-year high.