UK consumer spending rises to 4% above pre-COVID-19 level - ONS

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - British consumers' spending on credit and debit cards rose by 6 percentage points in the week to March 31 to 4% above its pre-COVID level, weekly figures from Britain's Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

The weekly spending figures - based on card payment data collected by the Bank of England - are not seasonally adjusted and are often volatile.

A separate measure of restaurant bookings also showed a rise of 6 percentage points, but visits to shops and recreation areas were 1% down on the week and 15% lower than before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ONS said.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.