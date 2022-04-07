ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Quay Walker: The two stories to know about Georgia’s fast-rising NFL draft prospect

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FuLA1_0f21Mzqm00
Quay Walker Georgia during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The Quay Walker story just gets better and better.

Growing up in Cordele with Big Kat Bryant. The flip from Alabama. The hat toss away from Tennessee. He bided his time, kept getting better on the practice field and then became a dominating member of a generational defense which secured that long-sought national championship.

Walker ran a brilliant 4.52 laser time in the 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. That was the fourth-fastest among the LBs at that showcase. Yet the other guys at his position that could roll like that were not also 6 feet, 4 inches and 241 pounds.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Tennessee#American Football#Sports#Nfl#Cox Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Football offers Four-Star Athlete from Georgia

The Arkansas Razorbacks are the latest to offer a talented prospect from the Peach State. Martavious Collins, a class of 2024 four-star athlete from Rome High School in Rome, Ga. announced Tuesday that he has received an offer from head coach sam pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arkansas‼️ @RazorbackFB @CoachSamPittman @Dowell_Loggains @Mansell247 @FootballRome @TomLoy247 @CoachHazelray @ChadSimmons_ @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/Mn1bHp0qp4 — Martavious Collins (@Martavious122) April 5, 2022 According to 247sports, Arkansas is the 10th school to offer Collins. In addition to Arkansas, SEC programs such as Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee join other programs such as Ohio State, Notre Dame, and NC State in offering a scholarship to the rising senior. Collins plays a mix of tight end and wide receiver. In his sophomore campaign in 2021, caught 21 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown for the Rome Wolves. Arkansas has offered 14 wide receivers as well as 6 tight ends for the 2024 cycle according to 247sports. Although signing day for this class is still two years away, the Razorbacks have one commit from the class of 2024, that’s running back Braylen Russell from Hot Springs, Ark.
ROME, GA
Hello Magazine

Ginny and Georgia: everything you need to know about season two

Netflix is bringing back plenty of fan favourite shows in 2022, but will the hugely popular Ginny and Georgia be one of them? The comedy drama, which tells the story of a mother-and-daughter-duo as they start a new life in a new town, was renewed for a second season, but it might be a while until we're treated to new episodes. Get the details...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
The Brunswick News

A BRIGHT FUTURE: Glynn Academy assistant Alex Mathis hired as UCF assistant director of player personnel

An assistant at Georgia Independent School Association affiliate Frederica Academy two years ago, the coaching career of Alex Mathis has been on a meteoric rise. The latest landing spot in Mathis’ uphill climb will take him to Orlando where he will serve as the assistant director of player personnel at the University of Central Florida. The school announced the hiring Monday on Twitter.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
63K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy