NASA scientists revealed new findings this week, including the presence of cryovolcanoes, that are reshaping what is known about the distant dwarf planet. It's not just the air on Pluto that is cold -- the volcanoes on the dwarf plant are frigid, too. According to a group of scientists on NASA's New Horizons mission team, which recently turned up new discoveries about the "geological wonderland," Pluto's volcanoes don't shoot out lava when they erupt. Instead, they launch large amounts of frozen water that may have the consistency of toothpaste.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO