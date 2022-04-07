Woman found dead inside home after SWAT standoff with man accused of killing her

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting turned into an hours-long SWAT standoff in South Fulton.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is outside the home on Grammercy Drive, where South Fulton police are still investigating.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received a call about a deadly shooting Wednesday night.

A man refused to let officers inside the house, prompting them to call out the SWAT team.

After several hours of talking with no success, SWAT stormed the house, found the woman dead and arrested the man.

The shooter and victim are related, but police have not said how. Their names have not been released.

