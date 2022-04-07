ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Buying or renting: Housing prices aren't slowing down in Bay Area

Cover picture for the articleOver in St. Pete, city leaders and the community...

MarketWatch

‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
CNET

Rent Increases by Nearly 20% Across the US: What Renters Need to Know

Rents have gone up 17% nationwide year over year, with February marking the seventh consecutive month of double-digit price growth for studio to two-bedroom apartments, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. The median rent for an apartment reached $1,792 in the 50 largest US metro areas -- increasing four...
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: Cheapest Cities for Renters

Apartment rents are on the rise, according to a new report from Rent.com, which shows that the average rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments rose 24.4% and 21.8% respectively since February 2021. But that data doesn't mean that we're all stuck with impossibly high rents. Thankfully, there are still...
