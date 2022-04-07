Buying or renting: Housing prices aren't slowing down in Bay Area

The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
The booming housing market is facing its biggest test yet: rising mortgage rates. Last week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate topped 4.67%—up from 3.11% in December....
While housing prices aren't showing any signs of leveling off in the near future, one analyst says he expects total sales to drop precipitously in the coming months.
There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year. Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
Home prices are soaring, up 20% or more over the past year in many cities. Now some experts are wondering if all the rapid growth is sustainable, or whether we’re headed for a “bubble” like the one that preceded the 2008 housing crisis. A bubble happens when...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
Rents have gone up 17% nationwide year over year, with February marking the seventh consecutive month of double-digit price growth for studio to two-bedroom apartments, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. The median rent for an apartment reached $1,792 in the 50 largest US metro areas -- increasing four...
While global commodity prices have been soaring in March amid ongoing supply constraints, lumber prices have headed in the other direction. After surging to highs of $1,357...
Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
It's an expensive time to be a renter. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is at an all-time high of $1,400 as of March, Zumper reported. And rent prices have been rising at higher...
Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
Conventional wisdom says that buying a home is a good investment: It allows you to build wealth as the house appreciates and you aren't paying rent to a landlord. But even as home values climb to new highs, a growing portion of Americans aren’t convinced that buying is the right move.
Mortgage rates rose at a record pace in March after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018 in hopes of cooling rising inflation.
Apartment rents are on the rise, according to a new report from Rent.com, which shows that the average rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments rose 24.4% and 21.8% respectively since February 2021. But that data doesn't mean that we're all stuck with impossibly high rents. Thankfully, there are still...
If you bought a home a decade a go, you've probably made a healthy profit. Younger households with middling incomes who bought a home within the last...
