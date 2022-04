Amid the excitement of the lockout being lifted, it was easy to overlook the finer details of the CBA in favor of simply being ecstatic that baseball was back. But the new agreement consists of several important changes to what MLB will look like in the coming seasons, beyond just the financial infrastructure of the sport. Granted, the bulk of the on-field rule changes won’t be implemented at the big-league level until 2023, but along with the universal DH, the 12-team postseason will change the way baseball functions in 2022.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO