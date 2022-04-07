ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

This is the City in Maine With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f21JnXV00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Maine, there were an average of 14.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Maine has reported 17,576.0 cases per 100,000 state residents, the fifth fewest of all 50 states. Maine has reported 163.8 deaths per 100,000, the fifth fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Lewiston-Auburn metropolitan area has reported 22,404 confirmed cases, or 20,821.2 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Maine.

Bangor, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 18,031.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Lewiston-Auburn peaked at 10.3% in July 2020, and is now at 5.0% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Maine where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Lewiston-Auburn, ME 107,602 22,404 20,821.2 272 252.8
Bangor, ME 151,774 27,367 18,031.4 321 211.5
Portland-South Portland, ME 532,075 92,634 17,410.0 644 121.0

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

These Baby Names Are Banned In Maine & New Hampshire

Who knew? There are actually baby names you can't use because they're banned in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. I mean, we're all familiar with vanity license plate rules. Maybe not literally, but for the most part, we can't use vulgar language or wording that is racially or ethnically insensitive or indecent.
MAINE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Q97.9

An Open Letter to the Selfish Jerk on the Maine Turnpike This Morning

I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Auburn, ME
Government
City
Auburn, ME
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Government
Bangor, ME
Health
City
Bangor, ME
Auburn, ME
Health
Bangor Daily News

The eastern bluebird is making a comeback in Maine

The world is divided into two groups of people: Those who have recently seen a bluebird, and those who will see one soon. Eastern bluebirds are making a comeback. Bird populations are crashing worldwide due to climate change, habitat loss and other manmade causes. The number of eastern bluebirds in Maine, however, is increasing. The best evidence comes from the Christmas bird counts that take place throughout the state each year. These historical records go back a century.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Americans
B98.5

How Safe Would Maine & New Hampshire Be In A Nuclear Attack?

While it is nothing like the constant, underlying, terror felt by those who lived through the height of the Cold War, especially the Cuban Missile Crisis, the last few weeks have probably made many people feel a little uneasy. For days, we have been hearing about how the Russian invasion...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
Live 95.9

Spring is Almost Here, But It’s Still Illegal to Pick This Flower in Massachusetts

These days, we know what plants ARE legal in Massachusetts (insert recreational marijuana joke here) but what about plants that are not legal in the Bay State. In doing some research, there is actually a list of 141 plants that are on the "prohibited plant" list in Massachusetts according to the state's Department of Agricultural Resources. According to the state's website, the list prohibits the importation, sale, and trade of plants determined to be invasive in Massachusetts. This ban also covers the purchase and distribution of these plants and related activities and includes all cultivars, varieties, and hybrids of the species listed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
B98.5

Is Dumpster Diving Legal in Maine?

As the old saying goes, one person's trash is another person's treasure. Typically that phrase is used at yard sales as people are peddling old or used items that no longer seem useful to them. But there are other ways to get your hands on that next DIY project. For the super thrifty and creative, that may include looking inside dumpsters for something that was tossed away. But is it legal to dumpster dive in Maine?
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
B98.5

Daylight Saving Time Could Be Permanent In Maine / New Hampshire

When I first saw this, I had to take a look at the calendar to make sure that it was not April 1st... It's not. This is real. According to News Center Maine, a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act passed the United States' Senate on Tuesday. Next, it will go up for debate in the House. If it passes there, it will end up on President Biden's desk.
MAINE STATE
WTHR

Total solar eclipse to stretch from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024

WASHINGTON — Mark your calendars! A solar eclipse stretching across a large portion of the country will grace the sky in two years on April 8, 2024. A solar eclipse occurs at the exact moment when the moon passes between the sun and Earth blocking the sun's light. The short time when the moon completely blocks the sun is known as the period of totality.
ASTRONOMY
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Get Married Without a Witness?

Massachusetts is a prime destination for outdoor weddings. With the Bay State's natural beauty including breathtaking mountain ranges, outdoor meadows, peaceful rivers, and a comfortable climate, Massachusetts is a natural for that next big step in your life. When my wife and I had our wedding back in 2008 it...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

Homelessness has become a large enough problem in some cities that it significantly affects the lives of those who are not homeless. Homeless encampments have been cleared in Denver and Minneapolis. In San Diego, some residents labeled the problem as “out of control.” In New York City, the government has rented hotels to temporarily shelter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy