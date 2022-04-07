ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Wyoming Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0f21Jbwn00 The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,955,850 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.6% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Wyoming, 51.3% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Wyoming appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of April 5, Wyoming has received about 949,800 vaccinations and administered about 78.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 156,167 confirmed cases of the virus in Wyoming as of April 5 -- or 27,031 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,277 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of April 5, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wyoming where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 81.9% 865,973 32,496
2 Vermont 80.4% 503,479 17,284
3 Maine 79.3% 1,060,724 17,652
4 Connecticut 78.4% 2,799,933 20,637
5 Massachusetts 78.2% 5,395,728 24,635
6 Hawaii 77.6% 1,102,060 16,520
7 New York 76.0% 14,842,325 25,525
8 Washington D.C. 75.3% 515,640 19,998
9 Maryland 75.1% 4,538,416 16,761
10 New Jersey 74.9% 6,668,399 24,727
11 Washington 72.9% 5,494,970 19,325
12 Virginia 72.8% 6,201,153 19,614
13 California 71.1% 28,134,229 22,993
14 Colorado 70.6% 4,021,195 23,669
15 New Mexico 70.5% 1,477,316 24,718
16 Oregon 69.7% 2,919,908 16,811
17 New Hampshire 69.6% 944,618 22,314
18 Minnesota 69.2% 3,880,374 25,486
19 Delaware 68.9% 666,705 26,875
20 Illinois 67.9% 8,652,890 24,093
21 Pennsylvania 67.7% 8,669,022 21,729
22 Florida 67.1% 14,290,114 27,491
23 Wisconsin 65.2% 3,793,153 27,277
24 Utah 64.9% 2,049,977 29,354
25 Nebraska 63.4% 1,222,593 24,762
26 Arizona 61.9% 4,441,098 27,988
27 Iowa 61.6% 1,943,903 24,050
28 Texas 61.5% 17,660,133 23,259
29 Alaska 61.3% 452,217 32,511
30 Nevada 61.2% 1,858,365 23,514
31 Kansas 60.9% 1,774,175 26,456
32 South Dakota 60.8% 536,303 26,876
33 North Carolina 60.7% 6,304,525 25,333
34 Michigan 59.8% 5,973,825 23,905
35 Ohio 58.1% 6,791,537 22,865
36 South Carolina 57.3% 2,911,638 28,877
37 Kentucky 57.1% 2,549,432 29,444
38 Oklahoma 56.9% 2,243,425 26,234
39 West Virginia 56.8% 1,025,965 27,570
40 Montana 56.8% 603,340 25,663
41 Missouri 55.8% 3,415,985 23,043
42 Indiana 54.9% 3,673,513 25,276
43 Georgia 54.8% 5,767,929 23,768
44 North Dakota 54.8% 416,555 31,557
45 Idaho 54.7% 959,413 25,323
46 Tennessee 54.6% 3,696,157 29,852
47 Arkansas 54.1% 1,630,638 27,644
48 Louisiana 53.1% 2,474,700 25,076
49 Mississippi 51.3% 1,533,333 26,610
50 Wyoming 51.3% 296,330 27,031
51 Alabama 50.9% 2,487,271 26,513

State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

