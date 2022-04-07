ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This is the City in Illinois With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f21JHUN00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Illinois, there were an average of 9.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Illinois has reported 24,224.2 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 20th fewest of all 50 states. Illinois has reported 297.4 deaths per 100,000, the 23rd fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Danville metropolitan area has reported 27,861 confirmed cases, or 35,920.5 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Illinois.

Carbondale-Marion, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 30,906.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Danville peaked at 18.4% in April 2020, and is now at 5.3% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Danville, IL 77,563 27,861 35,920.5 294 379.0
Carbondale-Marion, IL 137,573 42,519 30,906.5 407 295.8
Champaign-Urbana, IL 226,323 66,810 29,519.8 310 137.0
Decatur, IL 105,528 30,384 28,792.4 342 324.1
Bloomington, IL 172,578 49,574 28,725.6 289 167.5
Springfield, IL 209,167 58,282 27,863.9 405 193.6
Rockford, IL 338,356 90,129 26,637.3 933 275.7
Peoria, IL 406,883 107,628 26,451.8 1,274 313.1
Kankakee, IL 110,637 28,773 26,006.7 365 329.9
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 9,508,605 2,116,710 22,261.0 24,162 254.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths attributable to the […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Kankakee, IL
City
Decatur, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 960,000 people in the United States. Despite early indications that the omicron variant would be less severe, deaths have continued to rise in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the death toll in the United States has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Americans#Carbondale Marion
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WTHI

Illinois will stop COVID-19 testing at certain locations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health told News 10 it would stop doing COVID-19 testing at 10 locations in the state. The state said with the drop in demand for COVID-19 testing services, the locations will stop operating on March 31. The IDPH carried out more...
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Florida Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,891,000 confirmed cases of the […]
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Oklahoma Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 217,110,680 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.4% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People

Homelessness has become a large enough problem in some cities that it significantly affects the lives of those who are not homeless. Homeless encampments have been cleared in Denver and Minneapolis. In San Diego, some residents labeled the problem as “out of control.” In New York City, the government has rented hotels to temporarily shelter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

108K+
Followers
67K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy