Vero Beach, FL

Palm Island Plantation home ‘lives in the moment’

By Stephanie LaBaff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Long and Cynthia Schulz-Long moved into the two-story carriage home at 121 Palm Island Lane in Palm Island Plantation in 2005. “It’s a very traditional home,” says Cindy Schulz-Long, homeowner and Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “This is the home that I always wanted to live in. It has good...

