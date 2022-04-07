ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the City in Indiana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0f21JC4k00 The U.S. has reported more than 79.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 5. More than 974,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 8.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,197.8 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 296.9 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Indiana, there were an average of 2.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending April 5. Cumulatively, Indiana has reported 25,125.0 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 24th most of all 50 states. Indiana has reported 348.0 deaths per 100,000, the 12th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Evansville metropolitan area has reported 97,810 confirmed cases, or 31,054.7 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Indiana.

Kokomo, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 30,829.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Evansville peaked at 15.2% in April 2020, and is now at 3.3% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of April 5. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 97,810 31,054.7 1,077 341.9
Kokomo, IN 82,331 25,382 30,829.2 446 541.7
Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 113,326 27,891.9 1,258 309.6
Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 54,043 26,419.4 728 355.9
Terre Haute, IN 186,908 48,574 25,988.2 699 374.0
Columbus, IN 82,481 21,304 25,829.0 249 301.9
Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 58,719 25,693.0 513 224.5
South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 81,626 25,370.3 1,008 313.3
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 499,819 24,628.0 6,543 322.4
Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 25,417 23,074.1 367 333.2
Muncie, IN 115,020 24,787 21,550.2 440 382.5
Bloomington, IN 167,296 33,472 20,007.7 399 238.5

