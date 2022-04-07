'The Dropout' nails the ending – even though Elizabeth Holmes' story isn't over

The scandalous and true story of Theranos and its founder Elizabeth Holmes—at one point, the youngest self-made billionaire in the world—has been told countless times in books, podcasts, and documentaries, but in Hulu‘s The Dropout, it’s finally getting the miniseries treatment with Amanda Seyfried playing the disgraced Silicon Valley icon. Of course, the real-life saga of Theranos, which promised investors and customers revolutionary technology that could perform any blood test from just a single drop of blood (spoiler: it couldn’t), is already full of drama, but as is the case with any true story adapted for television, there’s bound to be some changes made for the sake of creative license. So if you’re left with some questions about what really happened, read on while we fact-check some of the series’ most eye-popping moments. Here’s how much of The Dropout is based on a true story, with answers to all your questions about what really happened.

