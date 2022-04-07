ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot and wounded: Athens-Clarke Co Police investigate

By Tim Bryant
 1 day ago
Yellow police tape Sheila Paras/Getty Images

Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded at a home on Spring Valley Road in Athens: they say injuries the 15 year-old girl were not life-threatening. There was no word from police on suspects or motive.

From the ACCPD…

On April 5, 2022, at approximately 10:48PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 700 block of Spring Valley Road regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old female that had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life[1]threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Black at 762-400-7058 or via email at scott.black@accgov.com

