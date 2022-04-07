Park on Lake Lanier closed after vandalism

van pugh park vandalism

Investigators in the Hall County Sheriff’s Office are searching for vandalism suspects: someone caused thousands of dollars in damage to facilities at the Van Pugh Park North on Lake Lanier in Hall County. Restrooms were hardest hit: they are closed, as is the park itself while the damage is being repaired.

From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page...

We’re not sure why people think it’s fun to destroy property, but apparently we have some folks who spend their time tearing down what’s been built for the rest of us to enjoy. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is sharing just a few photos from vandalism done recently at Van Pugh Park North on Lake Lanier. Our friends at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tell us it will cost thousands of dollars to clean up/repair/replace the damage done to the restrooms at the park. They say this happens frequently and if it continues, the restrooms will be closed, which will result in the closure of the park itself.

Again, these are just a few of the photos shared by the Corps. Officials say there was damage to the beach and picnic areas, too.

