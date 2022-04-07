Quay Walker: The two stories to know about Georgia’s fast-rising NFL draft prospect

Quay Walker Georgia during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The Quay Walker story just gets better and better.

Growing up in Cordele with Big Kat Bryant. The flip from Alabama. The hat toss away from Tennessee. He bided his time, kept getting better on the practice field and then became a dominating member of a generational defense which secured that long-sought national championship.

Walker ran a brilliant 4.52 laser time in the 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. That was the fourth-fastest among the LBs at that showcase. Yet the other guys at his position that could roll like that were not also 6 feet, 4 inches and 241 pounds.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group