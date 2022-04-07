ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man hurt in overnight shooting in downtown Indy

Fox 59
 1 day ago

Police say a man was shot in an apparent drug deal in downtown Indy overnight. Tonight: Meet the Indiana...

fox59.com

WHIO Dayton

Multiple injured after overnight shooting, crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple medics were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning. Montgomery County Regional dispatch told us crews were called to a reported shooting at Germantown Street and Gettysburg Avenue around 1:05 a.m. >>‘It was a shock;’ Ohio wrestling team caught in...
DAYTON, OH
WNDU

UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly overnight shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a homicide. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Roger Street just after midnight on Friday. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim, 17-year-old Terez Parker, Jr., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Parker was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. Parker’s family has been notified.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Baltimore

Overnight Shootings In Baltimore Leave 22-Year-Old Dead, Another Man Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in two separate shootings that unfolded in southern Baltimore from late Sunday into early Monday morning, authorities said. The shootings played out roughly four hours and less than a mile apart, with the first being reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Grace Court, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responding to that shooting found paramedics providing first aid to 22-year-old Allan Howard, who had been shot, police said. Despite efforts to save his life, Howard died at the scene. Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to a separate report of gunfire in the 3800 block of 10th Street, police said. There they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to an area hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, according to police. As of Monday, Baltimore has seen 75 homicides and 149 non-deadly shootings this year, compared to 63 homicides and 108 non-deadly shootings for the same period last year, according to figures provided by police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call city police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police investigating two shootings overnight

St. Joseph police are investigating a couple of shootings; one late last night, the second early this morning. Shortly before two o’clock this morning, St. Joseph officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 2800 block of Mitchell. The report first described the confrontation as verbal, but it escalated. An officer heard a single gun shot and saw a white pick-up leave the residence. The officer pulled the driver over and discovered he had been shot in the right knee. The bullet went through the leg. He is being treated at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
State
Indiana State
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NECN

Man Seriously Hurt in Brockton Shooting

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Brockton Tuesday. Brockton police said it happened on East Street just before 5 p.m. A suspect vehicle was last seen driving south on East Street. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call...
BROCKTON, MA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
Person
Benjamin Harrison
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in Sunday afternoon shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Mercer Street on Sunday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Mercer and Keen streets at around 1:58 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds.
PATERSON, NJ
NewsBreak
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
