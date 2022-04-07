Solving crimes with genealogical DNA

Police in Spokane, Washington last week arrested a middle-aged construction worker on rape charges dating back to the early 2000s. Kenneth Downing, 47, was arrested on Thursday at his job site in Spokane at the behest of the police in Pullman, Washington — about 75 miles south of Spokane — the Pullman Police Department said in a statement. He is currently facing four counts of first-degree rape, three counts of assault in the second degree with a finding of sexual motivation, three counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of indecent liberties using force and two counts of first-degree burglary, according to Whitman County Jail records.
Comments / 0