Carmel, IN

Solving crimes with genealogical DNA

Fox 59
 1 day ago

We're looking more into genealogical DNA after the science was used to identify the suspect in the I-65 killer case. ISP SWAT...

fox59.com

NBC Los Angeles

DNA Helps Alameda Police Solve 45-Year-Old Cold Case Homicide

Alameda police believe they have solved a murder 45 years after it happened thanks to new technology. Richard Bischel Sr., a 43-year-old father and U.S. Marine who fought in the Korean War, was killed on March 16, 1977, while fending off a burglar in front of his Alameda home. He was stabbed 10 times and found on a sidewalk on Lincoln Avenue.
ALAMEDA, CA
WIBC.com

Asst. Police Chief: Permitless Carry Will Hinder Solving Crimes

INDIANAPOLIS--You may soon be able to carry a handgun without a permit. But, several prominent police officers have said they don’t wish to see that bill, which was passed by the state legislature this year, signed into law. One of them is Indianapolis Metro Police Asst. Chief Chris Bailey, who says in an op-ed, he believes it will make guns more accessible to people who don’t obey the law by enboldening straw purchases, or people who can legally have a gun buying them for people who can’t.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Genetic genealogy used to solve 1987 Homicide of Roxanne Wood

The following release connected to the plea deal in the 1987 rape and homicide case of Roxanne Wood was sent to 95.3 MNC from Gabriella Vargas, DNA-ID Founder & CEO, in conjunction with Michigan State Police, Detective John Moore, and Identifinders International:. A plea deal has been reached in the...
NILES, MI
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Manhunt launched in California after child’s body found in search for missing eight-year-old Sophia Mason

A 34-year-old man is "on the run" in California after police investigating the disappearance of eight-year-old Sophia Mason found the body of a child in his home.The Merced Police Department said on Saturday that they had obtained a warrant to arrest Dhante Jackson for murder following a search of his house in Merced.Officers also charged Sophia's mother Samantha Johnson, 30, from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area, with murder. They described Mr Jackson as her boyfriend.A spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that they were still examining the body found in Mr Jackson's house, and hoped to identify it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested In 20-Year-Old Cold Case Rapes Using DNA, Genetic Genealogy

Police in Spokane, Washington last week arrested a middle-aged construction worker on rape charges dating back to the early 2000s. Kenneth Downing, 47, was arrested on Thursday at his job site in Spokane at the behest of the police in Pullman, Washington — about 75 miles south of Spokane — the Pullman Police Department said in a statement. He is currently facing four counts of first-degree rape, three counts of assault in the second degree with a finding of sexual motivation, three counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of indecent liberties using force and two counts of first-degree burglary, according to Whitman County Jail records.
PULLMAN, WA
WLWT 5

Decades after multiple women murdered, police identify 'I-65 Killer'

Investigators have identified a serial killer who took numerous lives decades ago in Kentucky and Indiana. The so-called "I-65 Killer" or the "Days Inn Killer" raped and killed three women who worked as clerks at motels along the Interstate 65 corridor during the 1980s. Sgt. Glenn Fifield of Indiana State...
PUBLIC SAFETY

