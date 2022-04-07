ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Too posh to push: Why we must call time on damaging anti-caesarean birth stigma

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0PlX_0f21GkV100
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five months ago, I gave birth to a beautiful baby boy via caesarean section. My labour hadn’t gone wrong, and no medical advice had necessitated it. I simply chose to.

Yet this choice seems to be one that people make all sorts of assumptions about – from the grumpy and reluctant consultant who told me how foolish I was, to the “too posh to push” brigade who categorise women who have elective C-sections as superficial or cowardly.

The truth is that caesarean sections are not simply “failures” of vaginal births – and women’s reasons for choosing them are both universally valid and incredibly diverse.

For me, it was all about the predictability and certainty a C-section offered. After years of infertility, endometriosis, IVF and miscarriage, I wasn’t willing to take my chances with the induction the doctors insisted I needed. The decision saved my final months of pregnancy from descending into an abyss of misery and anxiety – and my experience in the end was incredibly calm and positive.

It’s why I’m thrilled that hospitals in England have finally been told to abandon arbitrary targets aimed at limiting the number of babies born via the method, and sadly not at all surprised that this moral weighing of birth options may well have led to tragedy in the past. (The Ockenden report, an investigation into baby deaths and injuries at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, has suggested that mothers were sometimes denied caesarean sections due to an alleged preoccupation with hitting ‘normal’ birth targets.)

For Suzanne Hatcher*, a traumatic experience giving birth vaginally with her first child led directly to her choice of a caesarean section with her next baby. “My experience giving birth to my first child was, frankly, dehumanising and led to me developing PTSD,” she explains. “I felt unsafe and abandoned during large parts of labour and my son was born using forceps in the end.”

In fact, her experience was so impactful that before becoming pregnant for the second time, Suzanne arranged a meeting with a consultant who was receptive to her wishes for a section – and she came away with a letter stating she wouldn’t be denied the procedure. “It felt so positive to make the decision myself, to have control and do it the way that felt safest,” she says. “It was empowering. I’d advise other women considering how to give birth to look at your own medical position, your own values and your own perspective on risk. And really make sure the resources you consider represent information in an unbiased way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gN8k5_0f21GkV100
(Getty Images)

Unfortunately, finding resources that give a clear picture can be challenging. Traditionally, evidence around sections has been poor quality with many past studies lumping emergency and planned procedures together. (An issue acknowledged by NICE in their information on the benefits and risks of vaginal and caesarean birth.)

And as Pauline McDonagh Hull, director of the voluntary organisation Caesarean Birth and author of Choosing Caesarean, a natural birth plan explains, good information is vitally important when women are considering how to give birth. “We really need greater balance in antenatal communication,” she says. “Generally, a vaginal birth is considered the default option for all pregnant women, so unless a specific risk is identified, or they already know to ask about a caesarean, it isn’t discussed. Greater understanding and respect is needed around offering caesarean birth to more women, not only not denying their requests. Until and unless this happens, avoidable deaths and injuries will continue.”

Sometimes, the reason a woman chooses an elective caesarean section may be something most people won’t have considered at all. This is certainly the case for Lauren Frost: “My first son, Leo, who was conceived via IVF after six years of trying was born prematurely and passed away eight days later,” she explains.

I insisted that I wouldn’t cope with a vaginal birth for my second child and that I needed a section

“The trauma from his birth, having been told for three weeks each day to prepare to say goodbye, meant I was terrified of my subsequent births triggering further trauma. I insisted that I wouldn’t cope with a vaginal birth for my second child and that I needed a section.”

It’s hard to imagine a more obviously valid experience, but even then, Lauren’s choice was not straightforwardly accepted. “I had the teardrop to show baby loss on my maternity notes but was met with judgement and questioning at every appointment. There is absolutely a stigma still attached to elective sections.”

Thankfully, the births of Lauren’s son Teddy and then daughter Lily, both via elective section, were positive. “They were managed well by the midwives who were incredibly supportive throughout. A caesarean certainly isn’t the easy way out – it’s major surgery – but having a choice in how your baby enters the world and managing anxiety around that is so important.”

The common thread running throughout Suzanne and Lauren’s stories is one of trauma, for various different reasons, in their first birth experiences. And Kim Thomas, CEO of the Birth Trauma Association confirms that this is not unusual when women are requesting sections: “Some women after a traumatic first birth want an elective section to avoid having the same kind of experience again. A lot of them feel genuinely terrified, having been through a difficult or complicated labour that has ended with an emergency C-section or forceps birth, or led to severe tearing or postpartum haemorrhage.”

But despite the fact that Kim suggests that women who have elective caesareans in these circumstances usually report a positive experience, they often still have to fight for the choice in the first place.

“We find that trusts vary widely in their willingness to offer maternal request caesareans, some even in cases where the woman is clearly deeply traumatised by her previous experience. Health professionals will often minimise the woman’s concerns and play down the traumatic nature of her previous birth which can add substantially to a woman’s feelings of fear and distress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWzBE_0f21GkV100
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Of course, like my own, there are also reasons beyond trauma why a woman might choose to give birth via elective caesarean. Sian Downes has always known she would prefer to give birth in this way when the time came: “I suffer from vaginismus meaning that basically my body completely tenses up, making it a miracle I even got pregnant,” she says. She was able to arrange her section early on in her pregnancy, saving her a great deal of stress and anguish. “I told my midwife at 15 weeks so I knew very early on that this was handled. The relief of knowing that I was getting a C-section and that I didn’t need to fight for one allowed me to enjoy my pregnancy!”

Despite this, Sian also acknowledges the baggage that is often attached to sections. “It feels like, as a woman who has had a C-section you aren’t allowed to say you’ve given birth because it wasn’t ‘natural’. So there certainly is still a major stigma – as if we aren’t living up to our female duties. It’s frustrating but for me I was determined not to soak up any of that negativity, especially when I found out there were no medals at the end!”

In lots of cases, distinctions are drawn between caesareans where there is some medical indication – and those where there isn’t – often called maternal request caesareans. But sometimes, things aren’t quite this clear cut. Bec Wooderson found herself pregnant with an unusually large baby and faced with difficult decisions as a result: “I was overdue and my baby was measuring big at 10lb 1oz. I also have hyperthyroidism [a condition that can increase the risk of pregnancy complications]. Even after three stretch and sweeps, (a procedure designed to encourage labour) my little boy still wasn’t wanting to go anywhere!”

It feels like, as a woman who has had a C-section you aren’t allowed to say you’ve given birth because it wasn’t ‘natural’

In the end, an overheard discussion made up Bec’s mind. “From the ward room I overheard the midwives and consultant at the front desk having a conversation that essentially went something like ‘well because of her age and her condition and the fact that the baby is big, the baby will probably get stuck.’ I had three options, to do nothing, be induced or have an elective C-section and in the end I decided it wasn’t worth risking depriving my baby of oxygen and the possibility of them having brain damage, so I took the elective C-section route.”

What all of this shows perhaps, is that despite the stereotypes, there is no single set of reasons or character traits that might cause a woman to choose an elective C-section. And despite my own positive experience, it isn’t the caesarean section itself that I think really mattered, but the free choice of how I gave birth.

Certainly, this was the key for Helen Every, who suffers from tokophobia – an extreme fear of labour. Before she started having children, she ensured she had a letter from a consultant promising her a planned caesarean section. “I had to get it in black and white before even thinking about getting pregnant,” she says. But actually, knowing she was free to make this decision if she needed to, allowed her to make a different one. “In the end knowing I could have a section helped me immensely and I chose to have my baby vaginally,” she says.

*name has been changed

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Miscarriage: Tens of thousands have PTSD symptoms

Tens of thousands of women in the UK may be experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after miscarriages each year, a leading researcher warns. Prof Tom Bourne estimates the number affected could run to 45,000 annually. But he says most are not given prompt psychological support that could help...
MENTAL HEALTH
TechCrunch

Conceive wants to answer the loneliest questions in healthcare

Upon joining Weight Watchers, Berson spent time looking at user forums that had content ranging from transformation photos to someone updating the community on their plans to take a walk later. She noticed that there was a “beautiful, palpable, continuous experience” of people supporting each other, she said. One that led to accountability and, eventually, results.
HEALTH
BBC

Menopause: Women 'borrowing HRT drugs due to shortage'

Women in Northern Ireland are borrowing each other's hormone replacement therapy (HRT) medication due to supply shortages, according to a menopause support group. Roisin Hillman, who founded the group, said supplies were either incredibly low or, at times, simply not available. Dr Shahzadhi Harper, a menopause specialist, described the move...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Frost
TheConversationAU

ADHD looks different in adults. Here are 4 signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People, including some clinicians, may not be aware of adult ADHD and how symptoms may change as a person develops and grows. We aim to change this through the development of an Australian ADHD guideline, which is based on evidence and now open for feedback. ...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Caesarean#Posh#Ockenden#Telford Nhs Trust
Psych Centra

Asperger’s Syndrome: What is Ongoing Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?

If you’re giving all your energy and support but you still feel invisible to your partner, you may be experiencing ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome. Ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome (OTRS) is a dynamic that can occur between a person with Asperger’s syndrome (AS) and someone without AS who is close to them. This person can be a spouse or a close family relative — like a parent or child.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
L.A. Weekly

Stop your Stressing: The 4 Best Supplements for Stress & Anxiety

You know the clues: tight muscles, tension headaches, rapid thoughts, panic attacks, insomnia. Stress and anxiety are no joke when it comes to the well-being of your mind and body. But the worst part is trying to get it to stop. We’re tired of carrying the weight of our stress...
HEALTH
SheKnows

Early Signs of Autism Every Parent Should Know

Autism spectrum disorder rates continue to rise. The most recent data from the CDC, the most comprehensive surveillance of diagnostic rates in the U.S. to date, reveals that 1 in 44 8-year-olds were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2018, up from 1 in 88 just 10 years ago. Naturally, the results triggered much media debate: Do the ever-increasing rates of autism diagnosis reflect the fact that more children are being born with autism or that experts and parents are getting better at recognizing the symptoms?
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
psychologytoday.com

Adult ADHD and Women

ADHD is under-identified and under-treated in girls and women. Recent reviews indicate that ADHD is equally prevalent among males and females, and equally impairing. Women with ADHD may also experience anxiety or depression, which are more likely to be identified and treated. Existing treatments for ADHD can be helpful when...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

More than half a million women forced to endure lengthy waits for gynaecologists

More than half a million women are forced to wait for long periods to receive gynaecological care despite being in acute pain and suffering heavy bleeding, new research has found.The study, carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, found gynaecology waiting lists have seen the highest rise of all medical areas.Researchers, who polled 837 women waiting for gynaecology care, found 80 per cent of women say their mental health has been harmed by waiting to be treated.While one in four of those who struggled with their mental health as a result of their lengthy waiting time cited...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Grief: The Overlooked Brain Injury Symptom

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and while we focus on raising awareness about brain injuries, we also need to talk about grief. Symptoms of grief are sometimes confused with Post Concussion Syndrome and/or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms. Processing grief of self is a necessary part of recovery after a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Patient stops taking Cymbalta after 16 years and sees panic attacks return

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been on Cymbalta for 16 years. I had had panic attacks, and my doctor suggested it, along with talk therapy. After a year, my therapist told me they weren’t made to be used long term and I should eventually wean myself off them. I did at one point and was good for about seven months, at which point the panic attacks came back with a vengeance. I started taking them again and am now afraid to stop. They make me feel less than worthy, in the sense that I can’t do well in life without them. I take 10 milligrams every day or five days a week as I forget occasionally. Are there long-term effects taking this drug? -- D.M.
UNION COUNTY, OR
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy