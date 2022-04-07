Alpha Kappa Alpha - Majestic Money/Pretty Financed

Mammograms save lives, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated wants to help. It is sponsoring a 3D Mammogram Mobile Screening event in Hampton and it's free! The event is Thursday, March 24, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. outside the Hampton Coliseum.
The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Alpha Alpha Mu Omega Chapter, recently took part in a global walk for Harriet Tubman entitled, A Moving Tribute–Harriet Tubman’s 200th Birthday, honoring the legacy of this most important freedom fighter. As is well known, Tubman was an American abolitionist...
This evening at least seven mayoral candidates for Augusta will participate in a virtual forum hosted by the Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. The forum will be begin at 6:30 p.m. and be livestreamed on the chapter's Facebook page. The discussion will be moderated by Dee Griffin, Channel 6 news anchor.
The Port Arthur Alumni Chapter partnered with Christian Faith MBC to host a “St. Jude Sunday of Hope” service. The featured a sermon by the church’s pastor and fraternity member, the Rev. Albert Moses Jr. — “A Pretty Boy In An Ugly World” [I Samuel 16:12].
Comments / 0