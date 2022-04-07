ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow, GA

Alpha Kappa Alpha - Majestic Money/Pretty Financed

clayton.edu
 1 day ago

2022 Skee-Week, Target 3 event centered...

www.clayton.edu

WAVY News 10

Free mammograms in Hampton, provided by Alpha Kappa Alpha

Mammograms save lives, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated wants to help. It is sponsoring a 3D Mammogram Mobile Screening event in Hampton and it's free! The event is Thursday, March 24, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. outside the Hampton Coliseum.
HAMPTON, VA
Cape Gazette

Alpha Alpha Mu Omega celebrates Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday

The ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Alpha Alpha Mu Omega Chapter, recently took part in a global walk for Harriet Tubman entitled, A Moving Tribute–Harriet Tubman’s 200th Birthday, honoring the legacy of this most important freedom fighter. As is well known, Tubman was an American abolitionist...
CELEBRATIONS

