CHESTER SPRINGS, PA — Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza weaving together some of Dr. Seuss’ most famous tales and characters in unexpected ways. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos and even Palm Beach! Seussical is perfect for the whole family!

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO