Midland, MI

Creative 360 Chili & Blues Series continues with Ike Beehr & the Blues Guise

By Midland Daily News
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday April 9, Creative 360 continues their popular Chili & Blues Concert Series with Midland’s blues band, Ike Beehr & the Blues Guise. The soulful blues of musicians...

