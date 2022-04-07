Creative 360 Chili & Blues Series continues with Ike Beehr & the Blues Guise

This is the final weekend of the Four States Fair & Rodeo and the weather should be nice for a night at the rodeo. Doors open at 6 PM and the rodeo begins at 7:30 PM. Make sure you stop by the Kicker booth inside the arena and let the kiddos spend the Kicker prize wheel with the Kicker crew! Of course, I am still trying to figure out which one of these is the real clown.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO