Washington, DC

Fox that bit congressman and 8 others near the US Capitol had rabies, DC Health says

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

The "Senate fox" seen outside the US Capitol.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

  • A fox that bit nine people outside the US Capitol on Monday had rabies, DC health authorities said.
  • Among those bitten was Rep. Ami Bera. Capitol Police said they captured the fox on Tuesday.
  • The fox was euthanized and later tested positive for rabies, authorities said.

A fox that bit at least nine people, including a US lawmaker, near the US Capitol earlier this week tested positive for rabies after being euthanized, Washington, DC, health authorities said.

Rep. Ami Bera, a Democrat from California, told reporters Tuesday that he was the victim of an "unprovoked" attack by a fox while taking a walk the day before.

"I felt something lunge — totally unprovoked — at the back of my leg," he said.

Capitol Police said in a Tuesday tweet that they had captured the fox after an extensive search.

DC Department of Health officials said on Wednesday that there were at least nine "confirmed" bites by the fox over the past few days, and that it was "humanely euthanized" so it could be tested for rabies, NBC News and The Washington Post reported.

"The DC Public Health lab has confirmed the fox that was captured yesterday tested positive for the rabies virus. DC Health is contacting all human victims who were bitten by the fox," the department said in a Wednesday email, per NBC News.

Bera told reporters on Tuesday that he wasn't sure if the fox's teeth had broken his skin, but that he later recieved several doses of immunoglobulin, a tetanus shot, and the first dose of the rabies vaccination at a hospital in the city.

DC Health warns city residents of the dangers of urban foxes on its website.

"Remember, wild animals in the District of Columbia have adapted to life in close quarters with humans. They may not be as frightened of people as animals in less urban areas," it said.

"Always use caution of wild animals, and keep in mind that even though they are accustomed to humans, they are still wild, can carry diseases and should be avoided," it said.

Monday's fox attack sparked comparisons to another animal-related attack — when a raccoon attacked a CNN reporter standing outside the White House in October 2020.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

