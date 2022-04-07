Patriots draft preview: Defensive line

Per Cabot, the Browns are “one of multiple teams” to express interest in the veteran wide receiver. However, a trade between Cleveland and Houston is considered unlikely. We previously heard that Cooks was on the trading block, and the Texans are reportedly seeking a second-round pick in return. The Browns already gave up a boatload of draft picks to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Texans, and if Cleveland’s front office is focused on keeping their few remaining picks, then Houston’s ask might price the Browns out of the Cooks sweepstakes. Further, Cook’s impending free agency next offseason means he could realistically be a one-year rental.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO