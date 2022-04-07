Freeze Warning issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Tunica The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Arkansas Mississippi River at Tunica Mhoon Landing For the Lower Mississippi River...including Caruthersville, Osceola, Tunica Mhoon Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Tunica Mhoon Landing. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 31.0 feet, In Mississippi, lots nearest Tunica Cutoff Lake in Lakeview are under water. South end of Mhoon Landing Park is beginning to flood. In Arkansas, roads from the levee to Buck Island are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 30.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 31.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday morning and continue falling to 12.5 feet Tuesday, April 05. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
