Pied Piper's Misty Cox: 'It's a whole different ballgame when you're touching kids lives'

By BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33byM4_0f21C6cA00

TUPELO • Since experiencing live theater in the Big Apple, Misty Cox has developed a deep appreciation for theatrical productions, both big and small.

It’s the latter that’s captured her heart. As vice president of the Tupelo-based Pied Piper Players, Mississippi's only all-children nonprofit theater, Cox is channeling her love of the stage into the next generation of theater kids.

"Kids come from all walks of life to perform in our plays, and I realized very quickly that for some children, that's the only good time they have," she said from inside Tupelo’s Civic Auditorium, where the group will debut its production of “Frozen Jr.” on Friday.

Based on the massively popular Disney animated film, “Frozen,” the musical tells the story of royal sisters Anna and Elsa, the latter of which was born with icy powers that she must keep from everyone … including Anna. When Elsa accidentally freezes the kingdom of Arendelle on her coronation day, she flees to the icy mountains, setting Anna and a growing collection of friends on an adventure to find her and bring her home.

The play will run Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9 at 7 p.m.. There will also be a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Cox came by her love of theater naturally. Cox grew up attending Broadway productions in the hustle and bustle of New York City. As a student at a Baltimore boarding school, she would occasionally take the journey north by train when her mother came to visit.

"My mom and I would take the train to New York City and squeeze in as many Broadway shows as we could in a weekend," Cox said.

After living in Louisiana, Baltimore, San Francisco and Atlanta, Cox returned closer to her hometown of Tupelo. When her daughter, Bel — now a ninth grader at Tupelo High School — began taking part in theatrical productions six years ago, Cox pitched in.

"I was just a mom who worked backstage," she said of the time.

But three years ago, Cox was approached by volunteers with the Pied Piper Players about directing a production. After lots of thought and plenty of prodding from her daughter, Cox agreed. After that, she joined the Pied Piper Players board.

According to Cox, she was scared to death when her first-ever rehearsal arrived.

"I only had the first scene of 'Madagascar' planned out," she said.

Her fears quickly subsided when she noticed how talented her older leads were, and how much working as a group meant to the kids.

"A lot of what I've learned has been from the kids," said Cox, who has yet to act on stage herself.

These days, Cox usually directs two of the theater company’s four annual productions. Since the pandemic, however, the playhouse hasn't performed as many plays, although the upcoming season will see a return to their regular schedule.

Over the years, the director has realized her key role in the group is as a vessel for the children to learn to express themselves.

"If kids have an idea, I'm always going to try it," Cox said. "Every kid's idea is important.”

The cast of “Frozen Jr.” comprises 75 children from across the area, the largest in Pied Piper’s recent history. Among them is Meadow, Cox’s youngest daughter, who has her first speaking part in the production. Bel is also helping direct, making the production a family affair.

Despite the headaches that naturally accompany such a large-scale small production, Cox said the rewards in the work she’s doing are more than she ever expected.

"It's a whole different ball game when you're touching kids' lives that really need it," she said.

