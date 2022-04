Berks County is searching for the next Berks County Dairy Princess to promote the dairy industry for 2022-2023. Any interested girls in competing for the 2022-2023 Berks County Dairy Princess title must be between the age of 16 by June 1 and up to age 24. She must have a connection to the dairy industry. For example a daughter or granddaughter to a dairy farmer or someone who works in the dairy industry. She can also work for a dairy farm or own her own dairy cattle.

