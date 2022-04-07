ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Max Payne 1 and 2’ remake announced by Remedy Entertainment

By Will Nelson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRemedy Entertainment has announced that it is working on remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2. The project is currently in the “concept development stage” after Remedy made the announcement yesterday (April 6), saying it has entered an agreement with Rockstar Games over its release. Both...

SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

First Look At 'GTA 6' Found In 'San Andreas' Remake Says Insider

Our very fist look at Grand Theft Auto VI was reportedly released months ago - in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Definitive Edition. Rockstar Games finally announced development on the latest Grand Theft Auto game back in February, although it was swiftly noted that we're probably in for a long wait and that it'll be a while before we see anything substantial of the long-awaited sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fast & Furious Game Being Removed From Sale

The latest video game associated with the Fast & Furious film franchise is getting delisted from sale in the coming months. Back in 2020, Slightly Mad Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment released Fast & Furious Crossroads across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Although the game tried to expand on the world of Fast & Furious with a new, original story, the title was panned by both fans and critics alike. Now, in just one month, it won't be available for sale any longer.
VIDEO GAMES
#Remedy Entertainment#Remakes#Rockstar Games#Video Game#Control#Quantum Break
ComicBook

Apex Legends Teases Season 13 Character

Apex Legends Season 13 is coming to the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game later this year. Ahead of its release, and during Season 12, developer Respawn Entertainment has gone ahead and issued the first Season 13 teaser in-game, and at the same time teased the new character arriving alongside the new season.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date, latest news and everything we know

Of all the upcoming games that fans are looking forward to over the next couple of years, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is surely up there. It’s a sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, which gave us a fresh twist on Peter Parker, Doc Ock, and other iconic characters. Insomniac proved that it is more than capable with handling Spidey games, so much so that Sony has green-lit a sequel. It was unveiled fully at the end of 2021, and teased a handful of new villains. Of course, we also had Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to tide us over, and it looks like Miles will be a core character moving forward.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Next The Witcher Game Has Been Officially Announced by CD Projekt

The next game for The Witcher series has been officially announced by CD Projekt. No release window as well as story details have been provided as of press time. However, the game developer has included a teaser image along with the announcement. It has also been revealed that the game...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Square Enix Accidentally Leaks Return of Popular PS1 RPG

Square Enix has accidentally leaked the return of a popular PS1 RPG, courtesy of a new trademark filed in Japan by the company. Square Enix is currently, and has been for a while, sitting on a wealth of dormant IP. For example, it's currently sitting on the Tactics Ogre series, which has seen no activity since 2001. That said, it looks like this squatting may soon end in the case of the RPG series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Abandoned Dev "Absolutely Not Proud of" PS5 App

The developer of Abandoned has stated it's not proud of the PS5 app that it released last summer. Abandoned has been one long rollercoaster of emotions since its announcement. When it was revealed, it was a seemingly normal indie horror game about someone stranded in the woods, but then things got weird. People started coming up with wild conspiracy theories suggesting Abandoned was actually a new secret game from Hideo Kojima, perhaps Konami recruited this developer to make a new Silent Hill, and so much more. The whole story of the game is pretty exhausting, especially compared to how little we know about the story or mechanics of the game itself, but it all led up to one big event. In August, developer Blue Box Game Studios released an app on PS5 that would debut the first real look at Abandoned in real-time. Sadly, it was just a short 5 second video of a man walking down a hallway with some text that told fans to stay tuned for the real thing.
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

WarnerMedia Announces Plans to Merge HBO Max and Discovery Plus

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6

Looking for games like GTA to play while you wait for GTA 6? Join the club. While Rockstar Games has finally announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in development, it’s likely going to be years before it’s released. Sure, we still have GTA 5 and GTA...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The new Tomb Raider could be a reimaging of Lara's first adventure, but some fans aren't convinced

The Tomb Raider devs could be hinting that Lara's next adventure will be a reimagining of her first outing, but not all fans are convinced. Shortly after it was announced that a new Tomb Raider game is in development in Unreal Engine 5, the official Tomb Raider Twitter account updated its cover image. It now displays reimagined artwork of the original Tomb Raider (opens in new tab), leading to speculation that the upcoming instalment might be a remake of Lara Croft's first adventure. The artwork, which shows Lara and a fearsome T-Rex, was unveiled last year as part of the series' 25th-anniversary celebration.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Feline adventure game Stray has been rated in Korea, suggesting a release date could be on the way

Stray has been rated in Korea and could be getting a solid release date soon. The release of adorable cat-themed adventure Stray might not be far off. The indie game that sees you play as a cat has been highly anticipated since it was first unveiled at The PlayStation Future of Gaming showcase in 2020. And after what feels like nine lifetimes, the wait to step into those furry little paws could finally be coming to an end.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Gran Turismo 7 adds more in-game economy fixes in April update

Gran Turismo 7 has rolled out yet another update that, among other things, improves the in-game economy. Update 1.11 was released on Thursday, bringing more races and challenges, better availability of used cars, and some physics tweaks, in addition to bug fixes. GT7 arrived in early March for the PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Twitter Reacts To Paramount's 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

Movies based on video games aren’t exactly a noble institution. But Hollywood keeps making them anyway. Name recognition is everything in Hollywood. If there’s a recognizable property, a film studio will try to see if people will go see a film about it, even if it seems like an objectively bad idea to make a “Super Mario Bros.” featuring nightmare-inducing, “realistic” turtle-men.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Phasmophobia’ update completely overhauls VR

Kinetic Games has released the Phasmophobia VR overhaul update which means to improve performance and address all related bugs. In a new Steam community post, the developer announced that the long-awaited update v0.6.0.0 is available now. For starters, an entirely new VR system has been introduced to Phasmophobia which features headset support, as well as two options for grabbing options, including a toggle and hold option.
VIDEO GAMES

