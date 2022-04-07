Tupelo High School revives JROTC program after more than two decades

TUPELO • After 24 years without a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) at Tupelo High School, the program will return this fall.

It will start out as a National Defense Cadet Corps (NDCC) program, which is virtually identical to JROTC but is entirely school-funded. NDCC programs can eventually transition to an official JROTC program, receiving partial funding from the U.S. Army, once established.

Tupelo High's Air Force JROTC program was discontinued in 1998, and initial discussions about a new Army JROTC program began two decades later in 2018.

A plan was presented to the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees in Feb. 2020, but everything was put on hold as the COVID-19 pandemic began one month later.

Planning picked back up in fall 2021, and JROTC instructor Col. Roger Johnson has been actively recruiting students this school year. Classes won't begin until the 2022-23 school year, but 87 students have already signed up and began being outfitted for uniforms last week.

Johnson served 31 and a half years in the Army National Guard and retired in 2015. He later worked five and a half years in Tupelo for the Mississippi Department of Transportation before accepting the position at Tupelo High.

Developing productive citizens

One of Tupelo High School's goals is to offer programs for everybody, principal Art Dobbs said. The addition of a JROTC program will meet that need for many students.

In researching JROTC, Dobbs read about the program's mission and compared it with TPSD's goals. A major goal the two share is promoting citizenship.

"That's always been one of my favorite rules to go by," Dobbs said. "The goal of education is to produce productive citizens."

The intent of the JROTC program, Johnson said, is to take a student and teach them accountability, responsibility, discipline, teamwork and leadership, shaping their character along the way.

Doing so will equip students with the skills they need to be productive citizens whether they decide to join the military, attend a college or university or join the workforce after high school.

JROTC will be a 90-minute elective course called Leadership Education Training. In the first year, all students will begin with Leadership Education Training 1 and can enroll in subsequent classes each year that build on the skills they learned the previous year.

Students will begin by learning JROTC basics and history. They'll also learn about the flag and what it represents. Then they'll put that knowledge into practice, learning how to fold the flag. From there, they'll move to physical training, learning how to march and organize themselves.

It will be almost like basic training, Johnson said, in that students will get a practical start, learning from the ground up.

"The first year is the groundwork where we basically take these kids and we bring them from soup to nuts, so to speak," Johnson said. "It's just like if you were coaching football. 'Hey, this is a football. And this is a center, a guard, a tackle.' You just sort of start out with the basic and walk them through it."

Growing the program from the ground up

In the 2022-23 school year Johnson hopes to get 10% of the high school's students involved. With a total enrollment of 2,000 students, he'd like to have at least 200 join the program.

With 87 students already signed up, he's a little under halfway to his goal and the program hasn't even officially launched yet.

"Once we put effort into actions and the kids see it, I think we're going to grow this thing," Johnson said. "There's no question it'll be a top notch program."

By the 2024-25 school year, Johnson hopes to transition to an Army-funded JROTC program and grow Tupelo's JROTC program into the largest in the Mississippi.

TPSD is in the early planning stages of constructing a multipurpose building for JROTC activities, which will also house other hands-on classes like safety education and health classes.

For the time being, marching and drill practices will take place in the gym or outdoor spaces at the high school.

Johnson said JROTC will allow students the chance to become a part of something and take ownership in it. Teamwork is a critical part of the program, but students will be assigned personal responsibilities based on their shown leadership, along with natural and developed skills.

"It's a good opportunity for this person to really find their niche in doing something," Johnson said.