Letter: Salerno’s ‘quarterback’ analogy doesn’t work for gas prices (or government)

By Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 1 day ago
In his March 29 guest column on soaring gas prices, Attorney Gerald Salerno explains accurately that blame or esteem always flows to the top. But, instead of attempting to explain why this is, to say the very least, inappropriate, he embraces it ... with gusto.

Libertarians would salivate over a government that employed 53 people instead of the millions and millions employed presently. The president is not a quarterback and the government is not a football team. Salerno should know that the comparison is misleading. I mean, where would the fans sit?

I'm betting that Salerno also knows why the price of gas is through the roof as well. Years ago, when oil plummeted to $30 per barrel and stayed there drilling really slowed down. Beginning in 2020 when the pandemic gripped the planet the price of oil dropped even further. Now (at least in this country), when we are almost at full employment and the pandemic has receded to the point that businesses are beginning to ask their workforce to come back to the office, demand has skyrocketed but the supply is not there.

Then there's the tragic Ukrainian invasion that has further added to the volatility of the price of gas.

Of course, none of this would even be an issue had the country embraced the concept of reducing — and eventually eliminating — the use of fossil fuels, as implied in the language of the Clean Air Act passed in 1963 under President Johnson and emphasized in subsequent amendments over the decades.

Even though Salerno lays out a convincing argument for totally disregarding the quarterback analogy, he ends up supporting it. He knows that "fans are not happy and it's time to renew season tickets very soon" and will most probably not "renew" them. Then his party will be back in power, and that is really all that matters (in either party).

The time is coming though, when the decades of obfuscation, misinformation and just plain lying will come back to haunt us all. I won't be around for that; however, my newborn grandchild, just 1 month old, will.

He, my four other grandchildren and their parents are the reason I'm writing today. They will bear the brunt of the future and it doesn't look like it'll be a good time for renewing any season tickets then either.

Chris Hildreth, Jacksonville

