ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israeli government on verge of collapse as Netanyahu eyes political comeback

By Natalie Lisbona
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMXcz_0f21AOUP00

Just when Israel thought it was enjoying some political stability, the abrupt departure of a member of prime minister Naftali Bennett ’s government has sent shockwaves through Jerusalem .

On Wednesday, Idit Silman, a right-wing member of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset , announced her defection from Bennett’s political party, Yamina, robbing the government of its majority.

The coalition whip is said to have resigned after reports of middle-of-the-night secret meetings between the former PM and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu , who is desperate for a political comeback.

The crisis comes after a series of deadly attacks in Israel that killed 11 Israelis, putting high pressure on the government. As the country remains on the highest level of alert for Ramadan, Passover and Easter, further violence may erupt between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a video statement, Netanyahu congratulated Silman: “I call on all those elected by the national camp to join Idit and come home. You will be welcomed with complete respect and with open arms.” He also called on other members of government to quit and join the coalition. Netanyahu held an opposition rally in Jerusalem hours later, calling Bennett’s government “weak” and predicting its downfall.

At his Yamina Party faction meeting, Bennett accused Netanyahu, who Israelis refer to as Bibi, of verbally bullying Silman but warned that if they didn’t stabilise the coalition “The alternative is more elections and perhaps more elections after them, and back to the days of dangerous instability for the state of Israel”.

In her resignation letter to Bennett, Silman cited her reasons for leaving as her key values are “inconsistent with (the coalition’s) current reality”.

“I am ending my membership in the coalition,” she wrote, “and I will continue to try to persuade my colleagues to return home and to form a right-wing government. I know that I’m not the only one who feels this way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8gkt_0f21AOUP00

She was referring to a spat with the left-wing health minister Nitzan Horowitz over a letter he sent to hospitals urging them to obey a High Court of Justice decision whereby hospitals could not bar people from bringing in non-kosher-for-Passover food, known as hametz, during the holiday, which starts next week.

But it is widely believed the real trigger for Silman bolting the coalition were promises from Netanyahu to become Israel’s next health minister – if and when the former Israeli leader should win and form a new government.

“The issues aren’t about Silman; we convinced her that this was the right decision for Israel and for the people. We are hoping to find one or two more members of Yamina that will leave and come to Likud, this is what we are currently trying to do,” Miki Zohar, member of Knesset for Likud and close Netanyahu ally, told The Independent .

“If we want a new government we need to convince other members to join; we are working on it. We will wait and see. Even if we don’t form a new government we have no problem going to an election. The citizens can decide for themselves.”

Netanyahu has vowed to bring down Bennett’s government since the day it sent him to the opposition. He engineered Silman’s resignation even while standing trial for corruption. Bennett’s government had vowed to pass legislation preventing Netanyahu from leading Israel while facing criminal charges. But now it’s unclear if Bennett will have the time or the votes to put up any barrier to Netanyahu’s comeback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7uee_0f21AOUP00

The fragile coalition government, of eight different parties – centre, left, right, Arab and Jewish – had only agreed to form the coalition last June after four inconclusive elections. Most had extremely different political ideologies but shared a desire to oust Netanyahu after more than 12 years in power. To their credit, they managed to pass the first state budget in three years.

The coalition only had a majority of one seat, but Silman’s defection means the government no longer holds a majority. However, neither does the opposition. The two sides are deadlocked at 60 lawmakers each, though Netanyahu’s bloc is just 54 with the largest Arab party, The Joint List, holding six seats. They have already rejected the idea of joining Netanyahu’s bloc. Netanyahu’s chances of wooing six more people from Bennett’s government seem slim.

Now an early election is being touted as the likeliest outcome – meaning Yair Lapid would become PM in the interim as per coalition agreement.

It may not happen so fast as long as there are no more Bennett defections. But Bennett will have a hard time passing his legislative agenda without a majority. It appears unlikely he will be able to hold on for 16 months, as it will take just one wayward lawmaker to help Netanyahu win a no-confidence vote and usher in new elections.

But all of that is at least a month away as Israel’s parliament is on break for the holidays of Ramadan, Passover and Easter.

That gives Bennett a bit of time to study the political chess board and figure out his next move.

Comments / 79

Luis Pascual
2d ago

America got stuck with fakepotus biden and Israel with frail bennette. is this just serendipity or something more sinister? what's happening worldwide right now, is of biblical proportion.

Reply(9)
25
Sara Stout Keiser
3d ago

in every country it seems to be a fight between the globalists and the people who love their own country and freedom.

Reply(2)
24
(((have some common sense)))
2d ago

Good, bring back Bibi so he can end these islamofascist fifth column riots and take back control of Israel from these terrorists

Reply(2)
27
Related
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
GV Wire

Israel’s Knesset Passes Law Barring Palestinian Spouses

Israel’s parliament has passed a law denying naturalization to Palestinians from the occupied West Bank or Gaza married to Israeli citizens, forcing thousands of Palestinian families to either emigrate or live apart. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s party allied with right-wing factions in the opposition to pass the legislation above...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Government#Political Ideologies#Palestinians#Knesset#Likud#Israelis#Yamina Party
US News and World Report

U.S. Urges China and Russia to Send Strong Message to North Korea After Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China and Russia should tell North Korea to avoid more "provocations" after it resumed intercontinental ballistic missile testing this week, U.S. State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday. "China and Russia should send a strong message to (North Korea) to refrain from additional provocations," Porter told...
MILITARY
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy