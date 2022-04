COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two recent departures from Ohio State football’s roster still leave the Buckeyes over the scholarship limit as the end of spring practice nears. Ohio State stands at 88 scholarships following the transfer announcements of Lejond Cavazos and Bryson Shaw earlier this week. It must be at 85 by the start of the season. More attrition, however, will come in the weeks and months ahead. What does the current roster makeup tell us about where those changes will happen, and where does the imbalance potentially affect the team OSU will put on the field?

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO