Georgia State

Transgender bans, mental health, tax returns: Georgia's legislative session comes to end

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 1 day ago
After burning a little midnight oil, Georgia’s General Assembly wrapped up the 2022 legislative session in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They got plenty done, and Georgians' reaction to the would-be new laws will mostly come down to which party they associate with. Most of the more controversial bills passed along party lines, and with Republicans in control of both the House and the Senate, those bills could serve as a boon for Gov. Brian Kemp in his re-election bid.

Kemp saw his 2018 campaign promise to loosen gun carry laws in the state pass on Friday.

Additionally, legislation passed that would make it easier for parents to present formal objections to books in public school libraries and request access to their child’s curriculums.

A transgender sports ban made it through, albeit in a less authoritative form than originally presented. A bill that would ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” like race or gender, a nationwide Republican push, passed as well.

But a few pieces of bipartisan legislation made it through this year, including House Speaker David Ralston’s mental health parity bill. Savannah’s own Rep. Jesse Petrea carried a piece of Kemp legislation that would ease the tax burden of military retirees, another bill that got unanimous support from both Democrats and Republican lawmakers.

All this came during a record-setting year for Georgia’s $30.2 billion budget, a high-water mark for the state's spending plan that includes a pay raise for teachers and state workers.

Budget, taxes

Perhaps the most important piece of yearly legislation is the governor’s budget proposal, and this year is no different, especially considering the FY 2023 budget’s record-breaking heft.

Bolstered by a surplus of $3.7 billion from 2021 tax revenues, this year’s budget is currently awaiting Kemp’s signature. It outlines Kemp’s state spending priorities for the last quarter of 2022 and the entirety of 2023.

The budget includes $1.6 billion in state income tax refunds, a $5,000 raise for state workers and University System of Georgia employees, and a $2,000 bonus for full-time K-12 public school teachers and staff members.

The passage of House Bill 1302 also solidified a tax refund for every Georgian: $250 tacked onto tax returns for single-filers and $500 for joint-filers.

"If you can [provide tax credits] and you can cut the budget, and give teachers pay raises and others, that's a pretty good thing to come home with," said House Rep. Ron Stephens (R-Savannah), the chairman of the local legislative delegation.

Guns

With the passage of SB 319, “lawful weapons carriers” can carry a handgun without a state license. The bill allows them to go anywhere that license holders could previously.

The law excludes those who have previous drug convictions, those who have been convicted of a felony or are currently facing felony charges, and those who have been treated for mental health or substance abuse issues in the last five years.

Firearms would still be prohibited in government buildings that have security at the entrance, which includes the Georgia Capitol and secured areas in airports.

Schools

Education was a hot topic during this year's session and ultimately ended with Republicans banning the discussion of “divisive concepts” like race, sexual identity and gender identity in public schools through the party-lines passage of HB 1084.

Additionally, HB 1178 gives parents and guardians the right to review all instructional materials taught in K-12 schools. Following a request for these materials, the school's principal or the district's superintendent would have three days to produce these documents, a period that can be extended to up to 30 days if the documents take longer to produce.

Georgia’s ban on transgender athletes underwent significant changes on the final day of the session, as it was tacked onto HB 1084. In its previous form, SB 435, it would’ve outright banned schools from allowing "a person whose gender is male to participate in any interscholastic or intramural athletics that are designated for females."

But the compromise legislation creates a school athletics oversight committee, given the responsibility to determine if trans students would be all allowed to participate in the sport that aligns with their gender identity.

Sen. Ben Watson (R-Savannah) said he voted in favor of the measure because of "the biology of the Y chromosome."

"If you have the Y chromosome for years, maybe decades, you have bone growth, muscle growth and all of that. So I don't think that's fair," Watson said.

Mental health

Georgia’s mental health system, previously ranked 48th in the nation, got an overhaul through the unanimous passage of HB 1013, championed by House Speaker Ralston.

The bill aims to increase access to mental health and substance abuse services and would enforce a federal law that requires insurance companies to cover mental health at the same rate they cover physical health.

Additionally, the bill forgives student loans for mental health providers working in underserved areas of the state.

Kemp signed the legislation Monday, and the law will go into effect on July 1.

"Georgia is making a transformational commitment to improving mental health care," Ralston said on the House floor last week.

Signing

The lawmaking process now turns over to Kemp.

State law gives the governor 40 days to sign his name on the legislation, but as long as he doesn’t veto bills, the measures become law.

In his first three years, Kemp has been known to use his veto powers.

In 2019, he vetoed 14 proposals, the most of any year in his term. He vetoed four pieces of legislation in 2020, and last year, it was just one.

Now, Kemp and the state representatives who voted on each of the bills in this year's session will turn their eyes toward the campaign trail, as the midterm election season kicks off.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

Comments / 13

Tired_of_city_livin
1d ago

Makes me proud to be a Georgian. Now we just need to replace our senators.

Reply
5
