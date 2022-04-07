ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Liverpool players name league title as most important trophy in quadruple bid

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIGNQ_0f2186e700

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge insists winning the Premier League has to be the priority for his old club as they head into a potentially pivotal clash with title rivals Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing side have already won the Carabao Cup, face City again next weekend in the FA Cup semi-final and have one foot in the last four of the Champions League after a first-leg win at Benfica.

But Aldridge, who won the league and FA Cup in the late 1980s with the Reds, believes the title is the most important trophy to win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBfac_0f2186e700
John Aldridge believes the Premier League should be quadruple-chasing Liverpool’s priority (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

“It’s (a quadruple) a big ask. The big difficulty Liverpool have got is the rearrangement of games,” he told the PA news agency.

“We’ve got this far in the FA Cup, in particular, and then you have the Champions League to contend with. It is going to be hard.

“You just take every game as it comes. If we were to win the league this year after being out of it completely – it was all over at Christmas – it would be some achievement I’d have to say.

“I love the Champions League, the fact we have won it six times – twice as much as any other team in England – means it is close to my heart but the league is the league. Bread and butter as they say.”

If we were to win the league this year after being out of it completely – it was all over at Christmas - it would be some achievement

Former defender Jason McAteer agrees, even if Klopp’s side are chasing a seventh European Cup which would put them level with AC Milan and behind only Real Madrid in terms of overall success in the competition.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international believes another title win will be important for fans as the last, long-awaited one, was achieved behind closed doors in the depth of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For me winning the Premier League after 30 years was sensational but it came at a cost of where we were as people and what the world was going through in the pandemic,” McAteer said, speaking at the former players’ association Forever Reds golf day at Royal Birkdale to raise money for local charities.

“And as great an achievement as it was, a phenomenal achievement, we weren’t there to celebrate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aaGU_0f2186e700
Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy in an empty Anfield (Laurence Griffiths/PA) (PA Archive)

“After the Champions League win (in 2019) and the tour around the city where nearly a million people turned out it was sad we missed out on that with the Premier League title.

“Fingers-crossed we get over the line and win the Premier League and celebrate together as one big, happy family.”

To do that, the Reds might have to get the better at the Etihad Stadium – where they have won just twice since 2012, with only one of those victories coming in the Premier League.

“A momentous month? It feels like it has been like that for six months trying to hang on to City’s coattails,” McAteer added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5M1i_0f2186e700
Former Liverpool defender Jason McAteer believes critics wrote off Jurgen Klopp’s side too early this season (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

“The points gap was 14 at one stage, albeit with a couple of games in hand, but points in the bag is what you want.

“I think everyone wrote Liverpool off, which was a very dangerous thing to do.”

McAteer believes if any side can pull off an unprecedented quadruple it will be Klopp’s.

“They have been smashing records for the last five years under Jurgen for fun,” he added.

“It is something they will be desperate to do but no team has ever done it and there is a reason why and that is because at this time of the season mental and physical fatigue sets in and in the past it has been one game too many for any manager or team.

“But we have strength in depth, we have a manager who knows his way around all the competitions, he has faith in all his players with arguably the strongest squad he has ever had.

“We can cope with it, but you just never know in football. Quietly that (a quadruple) is what we want as fans – but we don’t want to be greedy.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

Manchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title decider,’ but with twenty-one points still to play for, anything can happen as the season begins to wind down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
John Aldridge
Person
Jason Mcateer
The Independent

Man City have driven Liverpool to greater heights, Jurgen Klopp claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes nothing in world football can prepare you for facing Manchester City but he feels the excellence of their Premier League rivals has helped his side become title contenders again.Sunday sees the top two sides face off at the Etihad Stadium where a win would take Klopp’s team two points clear with seven matches to play.The pair have been involved in some epic battles in recent seasons – in particular in 2018-19 when City pipped Liverpool to the title by a point despite a record points haul for the runners’ up.While Klopp is not exactly overjoyed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema joins Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming the only players to score successive hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages... with striker also the first to net three in a game against Chelsea in Europe

Karim Benzema became just the second player in Champions League history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the competition after his three goals against Chelsea for Real Madrid. Prior to Wednesday night, the Frenchman's former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to have scored...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#European Cup#Reds#Ex Liverpool#The Premier League#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'I'm not staying forever but I would stay forever': Pep Guardiola suggests he is willing to extend his stay at Manchester City ahead of his side's titanic Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday

Pep Guardiola has indicated that he is willing to extend his contract and continue his trophy-filled tenure at Manchester City. City face Liverpool on Sunday in a title showdown and can go four points clear with a victory, as Guardiola attempts to lift his fourth Premier League trophy since taking charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy