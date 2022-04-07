ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Warmer temperatures ahead, eventually

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5oeJ_0f2181EU00

(State) Cooler than normal temperatures have ushered in the month of April.

State Climatologist Justin Glisan says Iowa is moving into a slightly colder than average setup in the 6-10 day outlook, however… “We do see a warm up as we get closer to the middle or third week of April. We see an elevated shot for warmer temperatures and wetter conditions which is good in terms of the drought conditions that we see across the state.”

Glisan reports last month’s EF-4 tornado was the strongest tornado to hit Iowa in over eight years. “We had the first EF-4 tornado in Iowa since October 4th, 2013. That moved through Winterset and Norwalk in Central Iowa. Unfortunately we had seven fatalities with the Chariton tornado and Winterset tornado and that’s the highest fatality count we’ve had since the EF-5 occurred in Parkersburg back in 2008.”

It was the furthest north EF-4 that we’ve seen this early in March in United States history.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Warmer days ahead: Chance for 70-degrees later this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight. Look for quiet, variably cloudy and cool conditions. On Tuesday, expect variably cloudy skies with a few passing showers at times. They should remain on the lighter side. Temperatures will be mild, in the mid 50s. There’s a small chance for a shower Tuesday (30%).
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Bay Area

Warmer Days Midweek Could Bring Record Temperatures to Some Locations

Warmer weather is in store for the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, and some areas in the North Bay and on the Peninsula could see record temperatures, forecasters said. A high pressure system settling over the region already began warming the Bay Area on Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chariton, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Winterset, IA
City
Norwalk, IA
City
Parkersburg, IA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#State
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Winter roars back in Northeast with heavy snow, record-challenging chill

The last full weekend of winter was a snowy one across the Northeast as a major storm blasted the region with heavy snow, strong winds and a record-challenging chill. This was the latest bump along the weather rollercoaster in the Northeast with the region experiencing springlike warmth on Monday, March 7, followed by a midweek snowstorm, and then the return to mild air on Thursday and Friday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Latest clues to the long-range weather pattern

A fairly typical April pattern setting up across North America over the coming weeks with the main storm track starting to shift farther north in the United States as the Southern states continue to steadily warm. Lingering troughs across the northern U.S. and southern Canada will bring spells of cooler...
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Sunshine and warmer days ahead

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be found across the region with no chances of precipitation. Winds will look to be just slight breezes between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will get into the 40's in the afternoon. TOMORROW: We expect mostly the same conditions as today to continue...
ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy