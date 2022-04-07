Warmer temperatures ahead, eventually

(State) Cooler than normal temperatures have ushered in the month of April.

State Climatologist Justin Glisan says Iowa is moving into a slightly colder than average setup in the 6-10 day outlook, however… “We do see a warm up as we get closer to the middle or third week of April. We see an elevated shot for warmer temperatures and wetter conditions which is good in terms of the drought conditions that we see across the state.”

Glisan reports last month’s EF-4 tornado was the strongest tornado to hit Iowa in over eight years. “We had the first EF-4 tornado in Iowa since October 4th, 2013. That moved through Winterset and Norwalk in Central Iowa. Unfortunately we had seven fatalities with the Chariton tornado and Winterset tornado and that’s the highest fatality count we’ve had since the EF-5 occurred in Parkersburg back in 2008.”

It was the furthest north EF-4 that we’ve seen this early in March in United States history.