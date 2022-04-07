County, city shares for airport rehabilitation project lowered

At $1.3 million, Shelly & Sands submitted the lowest bid for a rehabilitation project at the Cambridge Municipal Airport — a bid that will save Cambridge and Guernsey County an estimated $19,547 apiece.

The initial cost estimate submitted by airport officials based on a prior engineer study indicted each government entity would need to pay $86,750 to complete the project that will resurface the main apron and areas outside hangers at the airport.

But, airport Manager Terry Losego advised city and county officials during a meeting Tuesday that their share would fall to $67,203 each due to the low bid submitted by Shelly & Sands.

"Thank you for letting me come talk to you and share some good news," said Losego referring to the reduction in cost from a previous engineer's estimate of $1.8 million to complete the project.

"We have talked about a good solid number (for the project), but we didn't have it. Well, we got one (Monday) and we have saved you $19,000 in round numbers."

The base bid by Shelly & Sands totaled $1,129,405 with additions $93,175 and $50,960 to rehabilitate taxi lanes and $62,475 to rehabilitate three aprons for a total bid of $1,336,015.

The project also includes $191,831 in fees for the bidding process, construction acceptance testing, construction, supervision and engineering, AGIS survey and asphalt ALP for a total construction cost of $1,532,846.

A grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will pay $1,277,470, leaving a $70,971 match by the State of Ohio and a $184,406 local match consisting of $113,435 in non-grant eligible project elements and $70,971 for a 5% local match.

The Cambridge Area Regional Airport Authority and private donations will cover $50,000 of the local match with $134,406 to be divided by the the city and county.

The Finance Committee is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday prior to the full Cambridge City Council meeting to review the $67,203 request and information learned during the meeting Tuesday with Losego and county officials.

If approved by committee members for consideration by the full council, the request will be presented to council during the 6 p.m. meeting.

Guernsey County commissioners pledged to maintain their position regarding splitting the cost evenly with the city after hearing Losego's presentation.

"We discussed this earlier (prior to the meeting) and whatever the city does, we are going to match up to the $67,203," said Commissioner Dave Wilson.

Losego requested city and county officials provide documentation of their funding for him to submit it prior to the project deadline as not to lose the funding.

Shelly & Sands was one of two bidders for the project with NLS Paving submitting a base bid of $1,501,150 and a full project bid of $1,836,295.

A second rehabilitation project not including a portion of the airport's taxi lanes and apron was also prepared by the project engineer.

That proposal totaled $1,377,196 with local matches for the city and county of $33,636, but would leave areas in dire need to repairs.

"Crack repairs would need attention almost immediately and they would last about three years," said Losego. "We would prefer the complete project, if possible, and that would be the cheapest way to go in the long run.

"I think we would all like to see that happen," added Losego.

The airport manager also praised Cambridge Service Director Tom Lanning for the work done by his crew clearing Chapman Run of trees and bushes, as required by the FAA for safety reasons.

"Once again, working together pays off and I really do appreciate that," added Losego.

In other business commissioners:

Met with Ohio Mid-Eastern Government's Association Executive Director Jeannette Wierzbicki and maintenance Director Todd Carpenter regarding potential renovations at the Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department. OMEGA is a tenant in the Highland Avenue building.

Met with Guernsey County Department of Job and Family Services Director Kathy Jamiel and county fiscal and budget Director Brenda Mourer in executive session regarding a policy. No action was taken by commissioners following the meeting.

Award the contract for culvert pipe to Pipelines Inc. of East Liverpool at the following rates — $8.75 for 12 inch; $15.40 for 18 inch; $26.45 for 24 inch; $45.97 for 36 inch; $77.29 for 48 inch; and $129 for 60 inch — for delivery to either the Cambridge or Middlebourne locations.

Award the contract for road materials to Shelly-East Fultonham for crushed limestone delivered to the Cambridge, Middlebourne and Madison locations; Shelly-Derwent for crushed limestone picked up at the plant; Clark-Clay Company for washed gravel; Asphalt Liquids for asphalt materials; and Mar-Zane for hot mix.

Issue the $40,000 payment from Special Projects to the Cassell Station Volunteer Fire Department for the purchased of a new ambulance.

Guernsey County commissioners meet each Tuesday and Thursday in the County Administration Building at 627 Wheeling Ave. For more information, call 740-432-9200.