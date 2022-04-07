ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Liverpool players name league title as most important trophy in quadruple bid

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRaHl_0f217jKM00

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge insists winning the Premier League has to be the priority for his old club as they head into a potentially pivotal clash with title rivals Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing side have already won the Carabao Cup , face City again next weekend in the FA Cup semi-final and have one foot in the last four of the Champions League after a first-leg win at Benfica.

But Aldridge, who won the league and FA Cup in the late 1980s with the Reds, believes the title is the most important trophy to win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kg2jm_0f217jKM00

“It’s (a quadruple) a big ask. The big difficulty Liverpool have got is the rearrangement of games,” he told the PA news agency.

“We’ve got this far in the FA Cup, in particular, and then you have the Champions League to contend with. It is going to be hard.

“You just take every game as it comes. If we were to win the league this year after being out of it completely – it was all over at Christmas – it would be some achievement I’d have to say.

“I love the Champions League, the fact we have won it six times – twice as much as any other team in England – means it is close to my heart but the league is the league. Bread and butter as they say.”

If we were to win the league this year after being out of it completely – it was all over at Christmas - it would be some achievement

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge

Former defender Jason McAteer agrees, even if Klopp’s side are chasing a seventh European Cup which would put them level with AC Milan and behind only Real Madrid in terms of overall success in the competition.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international believes another title win will be important for fans as the last, long-awaited one, was achieved behind closed doors in the depth of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For me winning the Premier League after 30 years was sensational but it came at a cost of where we were as people and what the world was going through in the pandemic,” McAteer said, speaking at the former players’ association Forever Reds golf day at Royal Birkdale to raise money for local charities.

“And as great as an achievement as it was, a phenomenal achievement, we weren’t there to celebrate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frT4T_0f217jKM00

“After the Champions League win (in 2019) and the tour around the city where nearly a million people turned out it was sad we missed out on that with the Premier League title.

“Fingers-crossed we get over the line and win the Premier League and celebrate together as one big, happy family.”

To do that, the Reds might have to get the better at the Etihad Stadium – where they have won just twice since 2012, with only one of those victories coming in the Premier League.

“A momentous month? It feels like it has been like that for six months trying to hang on to City’s coattails,” McAteer added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJNqQ_0f217jKM00

“The points gap was 14 at one stage, albeit with a couple of games in hand, but points in the bag is what you want.

“I think everyone wrote Liverpool off, which was a very dangerous thing to do.”

McAteer believes if any side can pull off an unprecedented quadruple it will be Klopp’s.

“They have been smashing records for the last five years under Jurgen for fun,” he added.

“It is something they will be desperate to do but no team has ever done it and there is a reason why and that is because at this time of the season mental and physical fatigue sets in and in the past it has been one game too many for any manager or team.

“But we have strength in depth, we have a manager who knows his way around all the competitions, he has faith in all his players with arguably the strongest squad he has ever had.

“We can cope with it, but you just never know in football. Quietly that (a quadruple) is what we want as fans – but we don’t want to be greedy.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's the only suit that fits me!' Wayne Rooney confesses he's put a 'little bit of weight on' after Jamie Carragher poked fun at England and Manchester United legend's outfit on Sky Sports

Wayne Rooney responded to a joke by Jamie Carragher about his suit on Monday Night Football by admitting he has put a 'little bit of weight on' since his playing days. The England and Manchester United legend, and the current manager at Derby County, appeared on Sky Sports this week alongside Jamie Carragher and Dave Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema joins Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming the only players to score successive hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages... with striker also the first to net three in a game against Chelsea in Europe

Karim Benzema became just the second player in Champions League history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the competition after his three goals against Chelsea for Real Madrid. Prior to Wednesday night, the Frenchman's former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to have scored...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

Manchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title decider,’ but with twenty-one points still to play for, anything can happen as the season begins to wind down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
John Aldridge
Person
Jason Mcateer
Daily Mail

An England Euro 2020 midfield, an Ajax centre-back following the boss to Old Trafford but no changes at full-back... how Manchester United could line-up under Erik ten Hag next season with Dutchman closing in on move

With Manchester United close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager, the focus will soon turn to the summer and how the Dutchman can improve the squad. The Red Devils have underachieved in what will be another trophyless season and are up against it in their battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League, EFL, Scottish football: Ups, downs & European qualification

BBC Sport outlines the promotion and relegation issues - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland for 2021-22. Recent confirmed promotions, relegations, titles & qualifications. 2 April: Rangers qualify for Champions League. 26 March: Kelty Hearts promoted to Scottish League One. 19 March: Dover Athletic relegated...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Cup#Cup Game#Ex Liverpool#The Premier League#The Champions League#Reds
The Independent

How Man City and Liverpool compare to last time they fought for title

Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday will go a long way to shaping the repeat of their unforgettable title fight three years ago.Hosts City go into the game on 73 points, one ahead of Liverpool having played 30 games.At the same stage in 2018-19, each team were a solitary point better off than they are this time around and here we look at how their dominant season this time around compares.Perfect run-inRemarkably, both sides won all of their remaining eight games in 2019 as they finished on 98 and 97 points respectively, at the time the second- and third-highest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Pep, Klopp speak ahead of massive Man City vs Liverpool scrap

Of all the things the managers of Liverpool and Manchester City could disagree about, this one must carry amongst the lowest possible amounts of animosity. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp disagree over whether the former is the best coach in the world as both men spoke Friday ahead of Sunday’s monumental match in Manchester (watch live, 11:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com)
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe hails Newcastle match-winner Chris Wood following Wolves victory

Eddie Howe saluted the character of £25million January signing Chris Wood after watching him hold his nerve to fire Newcastle to a priceless Premier League victory over Wolves.Wood’s second goal for the Magpies and the first on Tyneside arrived courtesy of a 72nd-minute penalty and secured a 1-0 win which eased the club 10 points clear of the relegation zone.The New Zealand international, who had seen a first-half strike ruled out by VAR, had to wait while referee Peter Bankes’ decision was checked, but eventually sent goalkeeper Jose Sa, who had fouled him, the wrong way to win a tight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Tiny margins involved in Premier League's title-defining rivalry

In 2018 Manchester City set new standards in the Premier League by scoring 106 goals and amassing 100 points. Liverpool finished 25 points back in fourth place. But since then there has been very little between the teams. They have shared three more Premier League titles - two for City and one for Liverpool - and one of them is pretty much certain to take another this May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Soccer on TV: Manchester City vs. Liverpool, LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, Pepi vs. Bayern, Brasileirão among headliners

We got a massive weekend of soccer on the horizon. In the Premier League, the title race is on the docket as Manchester City host Liverpool. The margin of error in the scudetto race is razor-thin as Napoli host Fiorentina in Serie A action. In Germany, can USMNT youngster Ricardo Pepi end his cold streak against mighty Bayern Munich? Don't sleep on MLS as we are in store for some California love with Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy meeting for their first El Trafico of this young season. It's also opening day in the Brasileirão as Atlético Mineiro, led by Hulk, begin their title defense (you can catch all the action Paramount+).
MLS
FOX Sports

As Salah toils, Jota stepping up as Liverpool's go-to scorer

It was an open-and-shut case for many, including his manager. Mohamed Salah was, it was declared on an almost weekly basis, the best soccer player in the world for the first half of this season, demonstrating the kind of elite-level scoring form only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more recently Robert Lewandowski have been able to produce this century.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy