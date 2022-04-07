ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

More voices for progress means more action for transparency, accountability, change

By Shané Darby
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o63gE_0f217ggB00

Our state is on a path where activists, political leaders, nonprofits and residents all want to see change in old, inequitable systems but are mostly navigating this new territory alone or in silos. But the work is too big to be working alone and the need is too great to stay segmented. We need to bring together all the voices that are speaking truths that have long been repressed and denied, and that’s what we’re doing.

I am teaming up with Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware and aligning other longtime activists who have been wronged by a lack of transparency and accountability in Delaware. The group has been instrumental in widely broadcasting the inequities in our courts, the murky appointment process we have in Delaware and the need for transparency and accountability throughout leadership and the police. CPBD has been instrumental in bringing the Rev. Al Sharpton to Delaware to speak on police reform and the need for Black justices to be appointed for fair courts, along with consistently exposing the insider favors that make up the "Delaware Way."

We will work together to shine a light on injustice. We will stand together to bring transparency to the court appointment process. We will fight together to bring accountability to our police force. And we will bring an urgency and vigilance to voter registration for communities that have for too long been neglected and disenfranchised, so that we can build this force with even more powerful leaders willing to fight for change.

In my home city of Wilmington, we have gathered growing support for the “Jeremy McDole Police Reform Packet,” and not without naysayers and opposition. Like many who have tried to transform old, broken systems and demand change, I have also been attacked for my work to bring equity for ALL Delawareans.

People who want the status quo try to attack my character or my demeanor to cloud the debate and distract from having to address the inequities. However, the more who hear the intention of the reforms – evaluating what type of expert responds to non-emergency or non-violent events, ensuring use of force is appropriate, strengthening civilian review boards – the more that believe these are reasonable, pragmatic and necessary means of change. And, with CPBD’s support, more will hear our plans for equity and justice.

We live in a city where we spend three times more on police than our entire housing services, gun violence prevention and parks and youth services budget. But more spending on police doesn’t mean safer residents and neighborhoods. We need a new approach, leadership with diversity in thought and representation, and a government that is working for its people. Wilmington's police chief recently proposed a $61.7 million budget, and we are asking for just 1% of that budget to be given to build an Office of Violence Prevention to address both violence in the community and incidents of police brutality in a state where no police officer has ever been arrested for shooting or killing a civilian.

We are at another significant point in history for Delaware where a member of our influential Court of Chancery has stepped down. We can again, like the Rev. Sharpton and Martin Luther King III have called for in the past, take a step in the right direction and add diversity to an all-white Chancery Court or we can shrug our shoulders and list reasons why this can’t be. Together, we will fight for the former.

We are at another crossroads in our state Legislature where we can pass comprehensive police reform, or we can point to the past and say “but look what we did last year.” Together, we will fight for the former.

And we can continue to push for the “Jeremy McDole Police Reform Packet” to be implemented in its full potential or we can make more excuses as to why nearly half of the people shot by police are Black when Black people only make up 22% of the population. Together, we will fight for the former.

We have so much work to do in supporting equitable policies, systems and structures to address the racial disparities in our state. And the more individuals, groups and leaders that can come together to fight for change, the more we put pressure on our leaders, questioning what is and why, the more progress we will see. Please join us.

Shané Darby is a councilwoman from Wilmington's 2nd District.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: More voices for progress means more action for transparency, accountability, change

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Society
Daily Florida Press

When will the City Commission provide more transparency?

It’s been over three years since the Tallahassee Democrat’s well-researched article, with the assistance of the Tallahassee Sewage and Wakulla Basin Advocacy Group (Advocacy Group), exposed the city being under a serious and expensive Florida Department of Environmental Protection 2009 enforcement consent order for a problematic sewage collection system.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Sharpton
US News and World Report

Addressing Learning Loss in Disadvantaged Kids

Students with disabilities, those learning English and students who live in rural communities learn at the same rate during the academic year – and often faster – than their peers who are not disadvantaged, but they lose much more ground over the summer, according to new research from the nonprofit education policy and assessment organization NWEA.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Policing Classroom Language Stifles Teaching

Political forces that speak the loudest about improving our nation’s educational system often create enormous obstacles for classroom teachers and their students. For example, the Wisconsin Assembly reexamined language they believe is inappropriate in K-12 classrooms. The words the legislature has proposed to ban include “whiteness,” “white supremacy,” “inclusivity education,” “multiculturalism,” “social justice,” “patriarchy,” and other terms fraught with gender and/or racial implications.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Black People#Legislature#Voter Registration#Rev Al Sharpton#Citizens#Cpbd
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy