Class act: Martinsville High School wins award for the third time

Each year the Indiana Officials Association hands out a variety of awards to high schools across the state.

One of those awards is the Outstanding Sportsmanship award, which is provided to a high school that displays continued sportsmanship to officials, opposing teams and fans alike.

Martinsville High School was recently recognized for the award by the IOA for its outstanding sportsmanship during the 2021-22 school year. They were the only school to receive the honor.

"It takes athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff and fans working together to receive such an award of excellence," Martinsville athletic director Kip Staggs said in a press release. "We are honored to be recognized by the IOA."

Martinsville is no stranger to winning sportsmanship awards. In fact, this is the third time they've won such an award in three years. The other two were presented by the IHSAA, who provides a banner to hang, during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

"This is a proud public tribute for our entire district," Martinsville Assistant to the Superintendent Suzie Lipps said. "Thousands of Martinsville community members, parents, and students attend and participate with athletic events throughout the year."

"Receiving the Outstanding Sportsmanship Award is a representation of the team spirit, virtue, respect for participants, and graciousness that is demonstrated at events hosted by the Martinsville Athletic Program," she said.

